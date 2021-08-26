Bridlington rated one of the top destinations for fish and chips as East Coast region takes first plaice

The East Coast took first plaice. Photo: JPI Media

As more Brits look to find the best staycation destination research conducted by car rental provider Hertz has analysed TripAdvisor reviews of more than 200 seaside towns’ restaurants to find out which ones have the most highly commended places to enjoy everyone’s favourite seaside meal.

The research looked at the restaurants that served fish and chips in 208 seaside towns and resorts, analysing their reviews to find the ones that had received a 4.5 or 5-star rating.

Out of the 45 fish and chip eateries in Bridlington, one restaurant had a ‘5’ rating while 23 others were ranked 4.5 or above.

The East Coast fared extremely well with Scarborough and Whitby taking the top two places in the survey as the region topped the national ratings.

David Hayward, general manager at Hertz, said: “With so many Brits’ looking to spend their summer holidaying across the UK again this year, we wanted to conduct the research to help visitors enjoy the best fish and chips around.