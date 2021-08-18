Bridlington man hoping to capture the town’s reel treasures as part of a promotional video

Filmmaker Terry Edwards.

Terry Edwards is looking to showcase the best of the town’s businesses and attractions via a video presentation.

Mr Edwards is a staunch supporter of Bridlington and believes the town’s various attractions should be shown in the best possible light.

He has already sent out a number of emails to key attractions in the area and had a very positive response with a number agreeing to take part.

Mr Edwards is now retired but a few years ago he and his wife owned and ran a printing and web design business called Impact Presentations. Although they never advertised the team built up a customer base of more than a thousand businesses in and around Bridlington which included; Springfield Motor Homes, First Choice Drains, Park Rose Pottery and many more.

Mr Edwards said: “I have decided to put to use the many years of experience I have gained to make a promotional video about our great town, one that I think has more to offer than many people realise.

“I want to make it free for anyone to download from the internet and without cost to any holiday related business included. It will be created in my free time and project is purely for me to give something back to Bridlington.

“Businesses will have the advantage of reviewing the video before it is made public and if they are not be happy with any aspect of the film it would be at their discretion to be edited or excluded should they so wish.

“I look forward to hearing from companies in the area as soon as possible.”