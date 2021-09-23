Bridlington enjoys increase in summer visitors as staycations soar

Bridlington saw an increase in footfall to its beaches during the summer.

Bridlington, Flamborough, Hornsea and Withernsea all saw increased footfall to their beaches, while Yorkshire Wolds villages also enjoyed a boost to businesses thanks to extra visitors exploring the area.

The overall tourism value to the East Riding reached over £600 million in 2019 before the pandemic, and it is expected the visitor economy sector will continue to see growth in 2021 with tourists returning back to the area’s resorts.

In turn, this is estimated to support over 13,000 jobs as businesses in the East Riding continue to recover following the lockdowns.

After a successful summer season, East Riding of Yorkshire Council is hoping towns and villages in the East Riding will continue to attract new visitors into autumn and winter, as well as into 2022.

Councillor Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic development and tourism at the council, added: “It has been fantastic to see so many people heading to East Yorkshire this summer to give a much needed boost to our local businesses after a difficult couple of years.

“Seeing our beaches active, towns bustling, and our beautiful countryside enjoyed by thousands has been brilliant to witness.”

Residents and visitors can check out visiteastyorkshire.co.uk for more information about days out in East Yorkshire.