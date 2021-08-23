Bellway Homes offering free Adult Mental Health Aware training session to local groups
The Yorkshire division of national homebuilder Bellway Homes is seeking nominations from community groups in the East Riding who would like to receive a free Adult Mental Health Aware training session.
The Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) England accredited course will be delivered online by the company’s group health and safety manager Claire Birkhead who is a qualified instructor.
Melanie Smith, Bellway Yorkshire’s sales director, said: “Prior to the pandemic, it was estimated that a quarter of people in the UK experienced mental health issues every year – a frightening statistic that will surely have sky-rocketed over the last 15-months of worry, lockdowns and social isolation.
“Bellway has been very proactive during this time in ensuring the mental well-being of staff, especially while people were furloughed, and its MHFA training has proved extremely useful to all those who have taken the course.”
Delivered over half a day session to a maximum of eight people, the course Bellway Yorkshire is offering provides a general overview of mental health problems and how to break the stigma surrounding such issues.
Community groups interested in receiving the free MHFA training from Bellway should send a nomination email to Bellway’s group marketing co-ordinator Grace Boardman ([email protected]) with information about their group or organisation, a link to its website, and contact details, before the end of August.