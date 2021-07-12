Beck Hill-based valeting firm Autospar looking to recruit five youngsters through Kickstart scheme

Autospar, on New Beck Hill, is looking to recruit five young people.

Autospar, which is based on New Beck Hill, is a relatively new five bay valeting company staffed by fully insured and trained valetors.

The company also offers a mobile valeting service, and because it is based in the centre of Bridlington the firm provides the opportunity for shoppers to leave their cars to be cleaned while they are out and about.

Autospar is currently looking to recruit five young people through the Government’s Kickstart scheme. Interested parties are asked to drop in their CVs or call 01262 403771 for more details.

Autospar, on New Beck Hill, is looking to recruit five young people.

Paul Collins at Autospar said: “Here at the Autospar we offer a top class car valeting and detailing service for every budget.

“Whether it’s a simple outside wash or a full car pampering session Autospar is your one stop car cleaning service.

“We offer a friendly service with fully trained and insured employees, your car is in safe hands with us! We have great offers and loyalty discount, just give us a call or visit our website to book in now and give your car the pampering it deserves.”