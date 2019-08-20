Approval for 185 static caravans at Thornwick Bay Holiday Village

Construction of 185 static caravans at one of East Yorkshire's biggest holiday parks has been given the go-ahead.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council approved the proposals for Thornwick Bay Holiday Village in Flamborough on August 13.

The site, operated by Haven Leisure Limited, will see the construction of 185 new caravan bases as well as the relocation and construction of 276 caravan bases following removal of 325 existing caravan bases and 28 chalets.

There will also be new internal access roads, landscaping, creation of a nature reserve and boat house with associated car parking.

The project is designed to improve the general appearance of the park through the upgrade of pitches while also moving caravans away from the heritage coastline.