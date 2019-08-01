£6.9million programme to help Bridlington residents access employment

Six new services, helping people access employment in Bridlington, have been funded thanks to the £6.9million Advantage Coast Programme.

The programme lasts until 2022 and is the result of a successful joint bid to the European Social Fund and the European Regional Development Fund by East Riding of Yorkshire Council and Scarborough Borough Council to support Scarborough, Bridlington and Filey.

Advantage Coast looks to support people into employment and training by providing grants to local organisations to provide one-to-one and group support.

Christ Church Community Services received three years funding to run a healthy lives project. People can go along for informal sessions with Sophia White to learn how to prepare healthy, nutritious meals and will also get to spend a day at Sewerby Hall and Gardens using their new skills and cooking in the Edwardian kitchen. The project also provides ongoing job search, CV and interview skills support.

Activfirst received funding for a two year project to provide two mentors, Luke Reynolds and Emma Richardson, to work in the community to help people identify and overcome their barriers to employment. Running from The Hub, in Thorpe Street, the project also includes a film and craft club.

Aspire-igen received funding for three years to help support lone parents into work. Andrea Nicholl is the mentor who provides one-to-one support to parents on their journey back into employment or training.

Jane Elsworth-Barker, employment and skills manager at Aspire-igen, said: “This is a fantastic project which allows us to offer personalised and tailored support to lone parents and enables those individuals to unleash their talents in the job market or through learning. It is a privilege to be part of the Advantage Coast project and be able to offer this service to the lone parents of Bridlington.”

Pure Training Solutions received a year’s funding to run a passport to employment programme, providing a range of qualifications required by employers locally such as hospitality, catering and child care. The project also includes a drop-in session each week where people can work on their CVs or use the computers to carry out job searches.

Adrian Brown, director at Pure Training Solutions, said: “The centre team supports those seeking employment by delivering a range of training and skills support to include CV updating, job search and confidence building, all of which are designed to prepare attendees for employment or progression onto apprenticeships, employment, self-employment or further education.”

Brid Works is a three year project run by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Education, Employment and Skills Team. The project provides two mentors, Carl Southcoat and Arfon Williams, who work with individuals on a one-to-one and group basis to find employment and training opportunities. Each individual will be offered a work placement and the opportunity to take part in a Dragon’s Den scenario to explore the route of self-employment. This project also looks at mental toughness and resilience around mental health.

The final project, which received two year’s funding, is the Parents into Work Scheme. This is managed by the council’s children’s centres and involves working with children’s centre clients to develop softer skills, such as confidence and aspirations building along with increasing confidence using childcare as the first steps towards work.

Councillor Jane Evison, cabinet portfolio holder for local economic growth and prosperity, said: “Improving the skills of our residents to help them secure employment, start a new career or take that first step towards being an entrepreneur and working for themselves is one of this council’s top priorities.

“The Advantage Coast Programme is delivering real benefits, both for the people of Bridlington and for the local economy.”

For details on how to access any of these services, contact the Advantage Coast team at advantage.coast@eastriding.gov.uk or by calling (01482) 391708.