Scarborough Spa's summer show cancelled due to safety issues

Scarborough Spa has cancelled their summer show. (JPI Media/ Richard Ponter)

The venue says it regretfully announces the cancellation of the show, which is due to safety issues.

A spokesperson said: "A number of issues in ensuring the safety of both the cast and audience members means that the performances of Movies Meets The Musicals cannot go ahead as planned this Summer.

"Scarborough Spa and Tony Peers Productions would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused by the cancellation.

"The safety of our staff, cast and audience remains the venue’s top priority and we look forward to hosting Tony Peers’ Production of Snow White later this year."

Ticket holders for ‘Movies Meets The Musicals’ will be issued with an automatic refund within 7-10 working days.