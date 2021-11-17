New version of children's favourite Wind in the Willows comes to Bridlington Spa - date and how to book tickets
Immersion Theatre is bringing its all-singing, all-dancing family show Wind in the Willows to Bridlington Spa next year.
Their critically-acclaimed, high-energy adaptation of this much-loved story is the ultimate feel-good family experience perfect for all ages.
Jam-packed with audience participation, songs and fun for the whole family. Immersion bring a new lease of life to this classic story through their wit, energy and trademark style. Join Ratty, Mole, Badger, and of course the larger-than-life Toad.
The story follows these loveable characters as they embark on a quest climaxing in a dramatic battle to save their beloved home from the tricksy weasels.
The show is at Bridlington Spa on Wednesday April 20 at 2pm.
Tickets: https://www.bridspa.com