IN PICTURES: Snow White at Scarborough Spa

Tony Peers Productions presents Snow White in a cast led by Phil Beck as the dame.
Two performers from Scarborough - Genie Gledhill and Callum Marshall - also star in the seasonal show.
It opens on Saturday December 4 and runs until New Year's Day.
Sarah Nelson as Horribella and Phil Beck as Dame Dotty prepare for opening day Saturday December 4
Sarah Dare as Snow White and Sarah Nelson as Horribella
Callum Marshall plays Prince William of Whitby and Sarah Dare is Snow White in this year's panto at Scarborough Spa
Genie Gledhill plays a good fairy and Sarah Nelson is Horribella - Snow White's wicked step mum
