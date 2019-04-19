Artist Belinda shares her skills at painting workshops inspired by exhibition on at centre

Yorkshire Wolds artist Belinda Hazlerigg will host two collagraph print workshops at Pocklington Arts centre inspired by her exhibition A Sense of Place at the venue.

Working out of her print studio and gallery in Huggate, Belinda works primarily in landscape painting and drawing, creating lively mixed media artworks inspired by the Yorkshire Wolds and coastline.

Her work is created directly on site, ‘en plein air’, or sketches are taken back to her studio and developed into larger pieces prints, many of which are currently being exhibited until Saturday May 25

“My work is created in the field in response to the subject, frequently the landscape of the Yorkshire Wolds, and the dramatic coastline nearby,” said Belinda.

“Marks are made quickly and expressively using a range of media to capture the changing weather, light, and atmosphere. My recent work has been predominately in acrylics, oils, pastels, and charcoal,” she added.

Having graduated from Humberside College of Higher Education with a degree in illustration, in 1984, Belinda focussed on documenting the life of rural Yorkshire through drawing, painting, and printmaking, before building a long, successful career as an art teacher.

Belinda, who is also a member of East Riding Artists and the UK Plein Air Society, has previously taken part in East Yorkshire Open Studios and her work has been exhibited at various venues including Beverley minster and Bridlington Spa.

“It has been a privilege to be invited to exhibit at Pocklington Arts Centre, as this is my first solo show for a few years.

“I hope people enjoy the experience of seeing my work and I hope it evokes ‘a sense of place’ for them,” Belinda added.

Belinda runs printmaking workshops throughout the year in her studio, as well as working with local artists and art groups, demonstrating and teaching print with her mobile print press.

She also attends numerous arts and crafts events throughout the year, using the family 1973 VW campervan as a pop-up gallery.

Belinda will lead two collograph print workshops at the centre on Friday May 10 and Friday May 17, daily from 10am to 4pm.

Taking inspiration from her exhibition A Sense of Place participants will begin by creating collage compositions, using a range of textured materials, which they will then ink up and print.

The cost of £35 per workshop and spaces are limited. To find out more or book your place visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk