WIN: Tickets to Wentworth Music Festival see Tony Christie, Heaven 17, T'Pau, Lemar and more this Sunday

Music icons Tony Christie, Heaven 17, T'Pau and Lemar joing a host of hotly tipped bands and TV comedy stars for the first ever Wentworth Music Festival this Sunday and you could be going for FREE!

We have five pairs of tickets to be won to this full day of family fun and entertainment set against the spectacular backdrop of the magnificent Wentworth Woodhouse stately home in Wentworth, on the Rotherham and Barnsley border, on May 28.

For details how to enter - see below. But get a move on. Deadline is Friday, May 26, 5pm.

TICKETS: Guarantee your tickets buy now. Tickets are £35 for adults and £10 for accompanied under-12s. Full details, including booking fees, at www.sivtickets.com and see www.wentworthmusicfestival.co.uk or call 0114 22 33 777.

A stella bill of 40 acts, over four stages and nine hours of family entertainment will include South Yorkshire legends Tony Christie, famed for sing-a-long hits (Is This the Way To) Amarillo, Las Vegas, Avenues and Alleyways, I Did What I Did For Maria, Solitaire and Walk Like A Panther, plus electro synth chart-toppers Heaven 17, whose live set list includes Temptation and the likes of Come Live With Me, (We Don't Need This) Fascist Groove Thang and Being Boiled.

Other headliners are T'Pau fronted by Carol Decker, the voice of 80s hits including number one China in Your Hand, Heart and Soul and Valentine, Lemar, who gave us

If There's Any Justice, The Way Love Goes and Dance (With U).

Also performing are 90s Good Enough Brit pop stars Dodgy, Beautiful South and the Housemartins tribute band The Southmartins and Big Shaun's Favourite Things. Host is TV and radio star Pat Sharp.

Supporting local talent the festival is also putting the spotlight on emerging bands including main stage openers Sundance, The Velcro Teddy Bears, The Torn and The Bar-steward Sons Of Val Doonican.

Comedy stars taking part include Archie Kelly, of Phoenix Nights, Steve Royle, who appeared in Peter Kay's Car Share, and Irish funnyman Martin Mor.

Tony Christie

There will be a Last Laugh Comedy Tent, a First Laugh Kids Comedy Tent, an Underground Tent, featuring unsigned bands, street entertainment, funfair rides, specialist food stalls and bars, from 11.30am to 9.30pm.

Rotherham's biggest ever music and comedy event, organised by Radio Sheffield presenter pals Toby Foster and Steve White, who will also be meeting fans on the day, will be in front of The Grade 1-listed building, which is twice the width of Buckingham Palace, in spectacular grounds in Wentworth, just five minutes from the M1 motorway.

The festival strap-line is Dancing Over Diamonds, in reference to Wentworth Woodhouse's coal-mining Fitzwilliam family dynasty past, which was the subject of Catherine Bailey’s best seller, Black Diamonds.

WIN TICKETS

Lemar

For your chance to win a pair of tickets enter our free prize draw by email, Facebook or Twitter.

Email your name and details to graham.walker@jpress.co,uk, with #JPcompWMF17 in the subject field.

Or follow @GW1962 on Twitter and retweet any of his #JPcompWMF17 tweets.

But hurry, Deadline is Friday, May 26, 5pm. Usual Johnston Press rules, terms and marketing conditions apply - see www.johnstonpress.co.uk/terms-conditions

T'Pau star Carol Decker