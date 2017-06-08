WIN: My Cousin Rachel limited edition hardback books set and film artwork

Romantic novelist Daphne du Maurier's best seller My Cousin Rachel has been turned into a new feature film and to celebrate its release we have an exclusive prize up for grabs.

One lucky winner will get a limited edition set of du Maurier hardback books in a slip-case, which includes My Cousin Rachel, Rebecca, Frenchman’s Creek, Jamaica Inn and The Birds

This will look stunning on anyone’s bookshelf, very collectable and the winner also receives a large portrait canvas print of the My Cousin Rachel film artwork.

It celebrates the release of the film by 20th Century Fox's Searchlight Pictures - in UK cinemas from Friday, June 9.

My Cousin Rache, cert 12A, starring Rachel Weisz and Sam Claflin is a dark romance - the story of a young Englishman who plots revenge against his mysterious, beautiful cousin, believing that she murdered his guardian.

But his feelings become complicated as he finds himself falling under the beguiling spell of her charms.

Directed by Roger Michell, the new 106-minute long movie is the latest adaptation of the1951 book, which was first made into a film the following year starring Richard Burton and Olivia de Havilland,

It has also been previously adapted for TV, radio and the stage.

WIN PRIZES:

For a chance to win the hardback books set and art work, enter out free prize draw by email or twitter.

My Cousin Rachel book set and at work prize to celebrate film release

Email your name and details to graham.walker@jpress.co,uk, with #JPcompMCR in the subject field.

Or follow @GW1962 on Twitter and retweet any of his #JPcompMCR tweets.

Deadline is Monday, June 12, 2017, 5pm. Usual Johnston Press rules, terms and marketing conditions apply - see www.johnstonpress.co.uk/terms-conditions.