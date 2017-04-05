WIN: London family break to celebrate arrival of The Boss Baby

Oh baby! We have a fantastic London family break to be won to celebrate the arrival of a new DreamWorks Animation comedy, The Boss Baby.

The prize includes train travel, up to two nights stay with breakfasts at the Hilton London Metropole, tickets to the ZSL London Zoo and, of course, to see the film, at Vue Westfield London.

For full prize details, rules, terms, conditions and how to enter, see below.

VIDEO: Check out the trailer for for The Boss Baby, in UK cinemas now - CLICK HERE.

The Boss Baby, from DreamWorks Animation and Tom McGrath, the director of Madagascar, is a most unusual baby.

He wears a suit, speaks with the voice and wit of Alec Baldwin, and is the star of this hilariously universal story about how a new baby's arrival impacts a family.

With a sly, heart-filled message about the importance of family, it is told from the point of view of a delightfully unreliable narrator, a wildly imaginative seven year old, called Tim.

The Boss Baby, based on the award-winning picture book by Marla Frazee, is an authentic and broadly appealing original comedy for all ages.

WIN THE BOSS BABY LONDON FAMILY BREAK

To celebrate the arrival of The Boss Baby we have a fantastic family of four prize to be won, in association with 20th Century Fox UK, Vue Cinemas, Hilton London Metropole and ZSL London Zoo.

Prize includes family of four tickets to see The Boss Baby at Vue Westfield London or a Vue cinema in the UK of your choice.

This top prize, which can be taken between April 26 and August 31, subject to terms and availability, includes tickets to ZSL London Zoo. Managed by the Zoological Society of London, the attraction houses a collection of 698 species of animals. Child tickets must be used by under-15s. See www.zsl.org/zsl-london-zoo

Our winners get a family room with breakfast, for either one or two nights, at Hilton London Metropole.

We are including standard off-peak train travel from a mainland UK rail station to London, but the winner is responsible for the cost of transfers to and from the station and the hotel.

And, of course, we are giving four tickets to see The Boss Baby at Vue Westfield London.

Our winning family can stay for up to two nights at the Hilton London Metropole.

As the trip can be taken until August 31 - when The Boss Baby may no longer be showing - our winning family can opt to see the film before their London break, at a Vue cinema in the UK of their choice.

To check for screenings and times visit www.myvue.com.

The travelling party, which must have at least one supervising adult, aged 18-plus, can consist of one adult and up to three children, or a maximum of two adults and two children.

HOW TO ENTER

For a chance to win enter our free draw by email or Twitter.

Email your name and details to graham.walker@jpress.co,uk, with #JPcompTBB in the subject field.

Tickets to ZSL London Zoo are included in our prize

Or follow @GW1962 on Twitter and retweet any of his #JPcompTBB tweets.

One winner will be picked from all entries after the deadline at noon on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

