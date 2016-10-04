WIN: Disney On Ice Frozen family tickets for Sheffield Arena

Get your skates for your chance to win Disney On Ice tickets to see Frozen at Sheffield Arena.

For First Time In Forever the story of Frozen - Disney's most popular and successful animated film of all time - is being brought to life and told on ice as a pre Christmas treat.

Inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s fable The Snow Queen, of two sisters who save their kingdom through their love for each other, it arrives at Sheffield Arena for 13 performances, from Wednesday to Sunday, December 14 to 18.

Tickets links and competition details below.

Show bosses promise families will be magically whisked away to wintry Arendelle by dazzling special effects and astonishing skating, with its inspiring songs including Let It Go.

It will feature all the familiar movie characters including sisters Anna and Elsa, the hilarious snowman Olaf, Kristoff and Sven, as they journey to discover that true love is the most magical power of all.

And the Disney fun doesn't stop there.

The show, as always, is hosted by Mickey and Minnie, with special appearances by beloved Disney Princesses and characters from all-time favourites like Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story, Finding Nemo and Disney’s The Lion King.

Guarantee your seats. Tickets can be purchased online at www.sheffieldarena.co.uk and through the ticket hotline on 0114 256 5656 are priced £19.80 to £50.60.

Buy in person at the Arena Box Office at £18.90 to £48.30.

All prices include booking fees.

WIN FAMILY TICKETS:

We’ve got five family tickets to be won to see Frozen presented by Disney On Ice this December at Sheffield Arena.

For your chance to win simply enter our free draw by post, email or Twitter.

Please note that a winning family ticket is for four people and must include at least one supervising adult. Tickets may only be available for the first performance, on Wednesday, December 14.

Post your full name, address and phone numbers to #JPCompFrozen, Graham Walker, Commercial Content Editor, The Star, York Street, Sheffield, South Yorkshire S1 1PU.

Email your name, address and phone numbers, with #JPCompFrozen in the subject field, to graham.walker@jpress.co.uk

Or follow Graham on Twitter @GW1962 and retweet any of his #JPCompFrozen tweets.

Deadline is noon on Friday, October 14, 2016.

Each winning family ticket is for four people and must include at least one supervising adult. Tickets may only be available for the first performance, on Wednesday, December 14.

Usual Johnston Press rules, terms and data protection conditions apply. Transport not included. Full details visit www.johnstonpress.co.uk/competition