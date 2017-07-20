What's on listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this weekend.

Friday July 21

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 7pm until late.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke (free fun quiz, games and karaoke) with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Simma, 9pm.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Life’s a Riot, 9pm.

BOARD INN, WHITBY: Sister Act, 9pm.

THREE TUNS, FILEY: Karaoke disco with Julian.

MONTFORT HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: John Stennett’s karaoke show at 9pm.

VICTORIA SAILORS WORKING MENS CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo from 8pm.

BRIDLINGTON SNOOKER CLUB: Weekly poker league from 7.30pm. Food provided at the break.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers fantastic vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, 7.30pm.

STUDIO, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Food For Thought, 7.45pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: An Evening of Harold Pinter, 7.30pm.

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Starburst, 7pm.

MUSIC

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Movies Meets The Musicals Take Two, 8pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: The Johnny Cash Roadshow, 7.30pm.

BLUE CRUSH NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Conner Lawlor, 8pm-10pm.

ST MARTIN’S-ON-THE-HILL, SCARBOROUGH: Organ recital by Simon Morley, St John’s Episcopal Church, Tampa, Florida, USA, 7pm.

RYEDALE FESTIVAL

ST HILDA’S CHURCH, SHERBURN: Coffee concert - Shiner/Privett/Kim, 11am. Wind workshop, 2pm.

SPA GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Ryedale Festival in Scarborough - Orchestra of Opera North, 8pm.





Saturday July 22

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 2pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 2pm until late.

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Family quiz and Play Your Cards Right.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Dance floor with DJ Leo Thai 10pm-2am.

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Dave Neil, 9pm.

INDIGO ALLEY, SCARBOROUGH: Just Us (4 piece rock and pop covers), 9.15pm.

THREE TUNS, FILEY: Gary Julian. Fabulous vocalist, 9pm until late.

BOARD INN, WHITBY: Bootleggers, 9pm.

THREE TUNS, FILEY: Cabaret with Gary Julian from 9.30pm- midnight.

FLEECE INN, RILLINGTON: Ezee Going, experienced and seasoned ex session musicians playing music from 50s through to the present day, 9.30pm.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

THE BAR, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Tales of Tipsy Willow Tree, 10.30am.

STUDIO, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Food For Thought, 7.45pm.

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Starburst, 2pm and 7pm.

HULL CITY HALL: Butterfly Dance Studios present Dance On, 3.30pm and 7.30pm.

MUSIC

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Movies Meets The Musicals Take Two, 8pm.

SPA GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Magic of Motown, 7.30pm.

THE McCARTHY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Andre Rieu’s 2017 Maastricht concert, 7pm.

EVENTS

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: The Great Seaside Vintage Fair, 9.30am-4pm.

HARBOURSIDE, OPPOSITE THE HARBOUR BAR, SCARBOROUGH: Are you prepared to be scared? The Scarborough Haunted Walks take place with the Lower Town Tour at 8pm. Adults £4, children (5-12) £2. For enquiries and special group bookings please telephone 01904 654836/07906 164972.

RYEDALE FESTIVAL

PICKERING PARISH CHURCH: Pre-concert talk - Katy Hamilton, 10am. Coffee concert - Hanslip/Wispelwey/Driver, 11am. Young artist platform 4 - Miranda Wright Singers, 4pm.

MILTON ROOMS, MALTON: Benny Goodman at Carnegie Hall, 7.30pm.

Sunday July 23

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 3pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 3pm until late.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: General knowledge quiz from 9pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Tuppeny Blue and Dave Neil, 9pm.

THREE TUNS, FILEY: Karaoke disco with Julian.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers, vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

MUSIC

SPA SUNCOURT/GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Spa Orchestra morning concert, 11am.

SPA GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Spa Orchestra afternoon concert, 2.30pm.

BLUE CRUSH, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Alistair Huntley, 6pm-8pm.

WATERMARK, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Chris James and Martin Fletcher - top blues duo, 7pm-9pm.

HULL CITY HALL: Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blue Orchestra, 7pm.

EVENT

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: The Great Seaside Vintage Fair, 9.30am-4pm.

RYEDALE FESTIVAL

GALTRES CENTRE, EASINGWOLD: Ways with Words 3 - Simon Callow, 3pm.

ST JOHN AND ALL SAINTS’ CHURCH, EASINGWOLD: Pre-concert talk - Katy Hamilton, 6pm. Swansong - Sir John Tomlinson, 7pm.

ST CUTHBERT’S CHURCH, CRAYKE: Late-night candlelit Mozart 2, 9.45pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Moor Stories - Rich in beautiful landscapes, industrial heritage and iconic ruins, the North York Moors is also rich in stories, from the Battle of Byland to the legends surrounding Roseberry Topping. Ian Scott Massie has walked, sketched, written and painted his way across the moors, and the result is an inspiring collection of paintings and screen prints, and an accompanying book. Impressions in Clay - Katy O’Neil's contemporary ceramics and jewellery reflect the throwaway nature of modern life and how it affects the land. She uses found mechanical objects to impress marks onto the clay surface to form designs. A Personal View - Sue Ford presents a personal view of Yorkshire, in watercolour, pastel and mixed media. Exhibitions run to Tuesday 25 July. Free entry. Open 10am-5pm.

BECK ISLE MUSEUM, PICKERING: To celebrate the museum’s 50th anniversary there are new displays on the history of the museum and the building as well as a small temporary exhibition ‘50 years, 50 objects’ showcasing the wide ranging collection from early bronze age arrowheads to 1960s costume. Open from 10am-4pm, February, March, October and November and from 10am-5pm April through to September.

BLANDS CLIFF GALLERY, SCARBOROUGH: The current exhibition is "Felted Art", with landscape works and wearables by Margaret Jackson and Jane Mercer.This is in addition to our large pottery and sculpture collection from many artists. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday 12pm-5:30pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition is of photographs of Scarborough’s Old Town and runs until Sunday 30 July. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

THE GALLERY AT WOODEND, THE CRESCENT, SCARBOROUGH: Current exhibition is Summer art and craft selection. Featuring work by a range of fabulous artists we have exhibited since we launched the gallery in 2012. Runs to Friday 28 July. Open Monday-Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm.

CAPTAIN COOK MEMORIAL MUSEUM, GRAPE LANE, WHITBY: 2017 exhibition - Kamchatka to Krakatoa - The Cook Voyages in Asia. Runs until 5 November. Open daily from 9.45am to 5pm.

WHITBY MUSEUM, PANNETT PARK: Currently showing are two stunning special exhibitions running at the museum. From Fancy Shoes to Fishermens Boots – 200 years of Whitby footwear – a fascinating history of footwear is on in the Costume Gallery and The Story of St Hild – St Hilda of Whitby – a stunning, colourful and vibrant exhibition covering the life of St Hilda, Abbess of Whitby is currently showing in the exhibition room. The museum is open Tuesday-Sunday 9.30am-4.30pm (last admission 4pm).

MIDDLESBROUGH INSTITUTE OF MODERN ART: The Middlesbrough Collection encompasses art and craft from the mid-1800s to the present day. The exhibition runs until Sunday 31 December. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10am-4.30pm, Thursday 10am-7pm, Sunday 12pm-4pm.

WESTGATE, GUISBOROUGH: Guisborough museum is open every Thursday and Saturday from 10am to 4pm until the end of October. Full of fascinating memorabilia and photos of Guisborough past. New exhibitions include extended railway station model, Guisborough’s schools past and present. Children’s quiz, free entry.

SKIDBY WINDMILL: Steeple People: East Riding Churches and Associated People, an exhibition looking at a selection of churches from across the East Riding, as well as people closely connected with them. The display will run until 12 December. The Mill is open 10am to 5pm. Modest admission charges apply. For further information call the mill reception on 01482 848405.

BRIDLINGTON CONTEMPORARY GALLERY: Four new exhibitions at Bridlington Contemporary Gallery (corner of Promenade and York Road). Paintings by Rob Moore and Nigel Folds with a Video installation in the "Digital Deli" by Wendy Tate. Our new Canteen Gallery has just opened showing work entitled "Don't Curate Me" a collaboration between Lou Hazelwood & Lesley Bradshaw. We are usually open Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from 10am. Please check website for full details. www.bridlingtoncontemporary.co.uk