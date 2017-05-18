What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this weekend.

Friday May 19

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 7pm until late.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke (free fun quiz, games and karaoke) with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Serenity, 9pm.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Five Divide, 9pm.

MONTFORT HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: John Stennett’s karaoke show at 9pm.

VICTORIA SAILORS WORKING MENS CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo from 8pm.

BRIDLINGTON SNOOKER CLUB: Weekly poker league from 7.30pm. Food provided at the break.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers fantastic vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Stand Up, Stand Up, 7.30pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Iconic The Show - Steve Steinman’s all new hit show, 7.30pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Twelfth Night, 7.30pm.

STUDIO, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Henry V (Man and Monarch), 7.45pm.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: Richard III - a co-production by Hull Truck Theatre and Northern Broadsides at 7.30pm. 2pm matinee.

MUSIC

BLUE CRUSH NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Jesse Hutchinson and Laura Welburn, 8pm-10pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Snake Davis - Classic sax solos part two, 7.30pm.

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Whitby Gospel Music Convention 2017.

EVENT

MILTON ROOMS, MALTON: Beertown. Malton’s Craft Beer Expo with more than 50 beers from some of the best breweries in the UK, 12pm-11pm.





Saturday May 20

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 2pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 2pm until late.

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Family quiz and Play Your Cards Right.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Dance floor with DJ Leo Thai 10pm-2am.

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde.

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: Murder mystery night.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Crazy, 9pm.

INDIGO ALLEY, SCARBOROUGH: Nowhere Now (four piece rock covers), 9.15pm.

THE FLEECE INN, RILLINGTON: Looking Back - 60s music and rock and roll classics, 9.30pm.

THE OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Friday Street live from 9pm.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Stand Up, Stand Up, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: William Shakespeare’s Long Lost First Play (abridged), 7.30pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Twelfth Night, 2.30pm. Romeo and Juliet, 7.30pm.

STUDIO, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Henry V (Man and Monarch), 1pm and 7.45pm.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Anne Taylor’s Academy of Dance present Lights Camera Action, 7.30pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Jeremy Hardy live, 8pm.

WOODEND ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT, SCARBOROUGH: Bananadrama presents An Evening of Rehearsed Readings, 7.30pm.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: Richard III - a co-production by Hull Truck Theatre and Northern Broadsides at 7.30pm.

MUSIC

RAILWAY CLUB, SCARBOROUGH: Tony Styles, 8.30pm.

SEAMER METHODIST CHURCH: Simply Brass in concert, 7.30pm.

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Whitby Gospel Music Convention 2017.

EVENT

HOWSHAM MILL CINEMA CLUB: The Girl on the Train, 7.30pm.

MILTON ROOMS, MALTON: Beertown. Malton’s Craft Beer Expo with more than 50 beers from some of the best breweries in the UK, 12pm-11pm.





Sunday May 21

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 3pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 3pm until late.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: General knowledge quiz from 9pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Irish folk session, 2pm-7pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers, vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THEATRE

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Anne Taylor’s Academy of Dance present Lights Camera Action, 7.30pm.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: Richard III - a co-production by Hull Truck Theatre and Northern Broadsides at 7.30pm.

MUSIC

WATERMARK, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Five Divide, 7pm-9pm.

BLUE CRUSH, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Alistair Huntley, 6pm-8pm.

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Whitby Gospel Music Convention 2017.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: In Black and White - Printmaker Ian Burke brings us black and coloured relief-print images on Japanese handmade paper - his graphic response to living by the coast in the National Park. Prevailing Sense of Change - Underscored by historic memories of the northeast’s seafaring ports, Martin Fowler’s sketches and paintings record a changing way of life and work. Landlines - Michelle Freemantle presents a series of ceramics whose visual identity is inspired by the colours and markings in fields, tractor tracks, and fence and hedge boundaries. Feature and Fur - Using pastels and acrylics, Diane Todd’s paintings feature texture and colour in wonderful detail, expressing her love of wildlife in the North York Moors and beyond. Exhibitions run until Tuesday 23 May. Free entry. Open 10am-5pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Exhibition by artist Steve Williams. Runs until to Friday 2 June. Exhibition open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 10am-3pm, Thursday 11am-3pm.

BECK ISLE MUSEUM, PICKERING: To celebrate the museum’s 50th anniversary there are new displays on the history of the museum and the building as well as a small temporary exhibition ‘50 years, 50 objects’ showcasing the wide ranging collection from early bronze age arrowheads to 1960s costume. Open from 10am-4pm, February, March, October and November and from 10am-5pm April through to September.

COAST GALLERY, CLOUGHTON: An exhibition of ‘An Alphabet of Scarborough’, text and illustrations by Michael Atkin, runs until Wednesday 7 June. Open 11am-4pm.

BLANDSCLIFF GALLERY, SCARBOROUGH: The current exhibition is "Felted Art", with landscape works and wearables by Margaret Jackson and Jane Mercer.This is in addition to our large pottery and sculpture collection from many artists. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday 12pm-5:30pm.

THE GALLERY AT WOODEND, THE CRESCENT, SCARBOROUGH: Current exhibition is Drawing on Myth. This exhibition brings together some of Colin Challen's drawings done in the last three years. Runs to Friday 2 June. Open Monday-Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition is of photographs of Scarborough’s Old Town and runs until Sunday 30 July. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: Lasting Impressions. A captivating exhibition celebrating printmakers and their work. It will showcase artworks from the Printmakers Council Archive, many of which have never been on public display before. Runs to Sunday 18 June. Gallery is open Tuesday-Sunday 10am-5pm and bank holidays.

COMMUNITY GALLERY, SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: Spreading Joy is an exhibition held in the Community Gallery, showcasing work from Scarborough Art Forum, a group of over 400 artists living in the Scarborough Borough. Runs until 11 June. Gallery is open Tuesday-Sunday 10am-5pm and bank holidays.

CAPTAIN COOK MEMORIAL MUSEUM, GRAPE LANE, WHITBY: 2017 exhibition - Kamchatka to Krakatoa - The Cook Voyages in Asia. Runs until 5 November. Open daily from 9.45am to 5pm.

MIDDLESBROUGH INSTITUTE OF MODERN ART: The Middlesbrough Collection encompasses art and craft from the mid-1800s to the present day. The exhibition runs until Sunday 31 December. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10am-4.30pm, Thursday 10am-7pm, Sunday 12pm-4pm.

WESTGATE, GUISBOROUGH: Guisborough museum is open every Thursday and Saturday from 10am to 4pm until the end of October. Full of fascinating memorabilia and photos of Guisborough past. New exhibitions include extended railway station model, Guisborough’s schools past and present. Children’s quiz, free entry.

SKIDBY WINDMILL: Steeple People: East Riding Churches and Associated People, an exhibition looking at a selection of churches from across the East Riding, as well as people closely connected with them. The display will run until 12 December. The Mill is open 10am to 5pm. Modest admission charges apply. For further information call the mill reception on 01482 848405.

BRIDLINGTON CONTEMPORARY GALLERY: Four new exhibitions at Bridlington Contemporary Gallery (corner of Promenade and York Road). Paintings by Rob Moore and Nigel Folds with a Video installation in the "Digital Deli" by Wendy Tate. Our new Canteen Gallery has just opened showing work entitled "Don't Curate Me" a collaboration between Lou Hazelwood & Lesley Bradshaw. We are usually open Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from 10am. Please check website for full details. www.bridlingtoncontemporary.co.uk