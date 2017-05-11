What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this weekend.

Friday May 12

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 7pm until late.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke (free fun quiz, games and karaoke) with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Dave Borowski featuring Mora, 9pm.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Friday Street.

MONTFORT HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: John Stennett’s karaoke show at 9pm.

VICTORIA SAILORS WORKING MENS CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo from 8pm.

BRIDLINGTON SNOOKER CLUB: Weekly poker league from 7.30pm. Food provided at the break.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers fantastic vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THEATRE

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Birmingham Royal Ballet, 7.30pm.

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Comedy Triple Bill - Baroque Theatre Company, 7.30pm.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: Richard III - a co-production by Hull Truck Theatre and Northern Broadsides at 7.30pm.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: Comedian Jack Rooke’s Good Grief show at 8pm. Tickets £12.50, concessions £10.50. Call 01482 323638 or visit www.hulltruck.co.uk for more information.

MUSIC

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: The Illegal Eagles, 7.30pm.

BLUE CRUSH NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Alistair James, 8pm-10pm.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Yesterday Once More … The Karen Carpenter Storyl, 7.30pm.

EVENTS

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: Ironstone Line Dancing Weekend, 7.30pm.

MORTIMER SUITE, HULL CITY HALL: The Sitcom Experience - A parody tribute - Del and Rodney Comedy Dinner Show, 7.30pm.

Saturday May 13

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 2pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 2pm until late.

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Family quiz and Play Your Cards Right.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Dance floor with DJ Leo Thai 10pm-2am.

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Kwame, 9pm.

INDIGO ALLEY, SCARBOROUGH: Spearmint Rock (four piece classic rock covers), 9.15pm.

FLEECE INN, RILLINGTON: Highway 61, 9.30pm.

THE OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Enlisted from 9pm.



THEATRE

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Birmingham Royal Ballet, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Some Enchanted Evening - A Musical Revue, 7.30pm.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: Richard III - a co-production by Hull Truck Theatre and Northern Broadsides at 7.30pm. 2pm matinee.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: Comedian Jack Rooke’s Good Grief show at 8pm. Tickets £12.50, concessions £10.50. Call 01482 323638 or visit www.hulltruck.co.uk for more information.



MUSIC

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Thank You For The Music, 7.30pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Emily Maguire in concert, 7.30pm.

RAILWAY CLUB, SCARBOROUGH: Chris Black, 8.30pm.

QUEEN STREET CENTRAL HALL, SCARBOROUGH: The Dalesmen Singers in concert, 7.30pm.

UNITED SPORTS BAR, SCARBOROUGH: Live music with Wayne singing Elvis and more, 9pm to close.

MILTON ROOMS, MALTON: Jive Aces. Come and dance with the UK’s top jive and swing band, 8.30pm.

ST ANDREW’S UNITED REFORMED CHURCH, SCARBOROUGH: Manhattan Voices presents New Mill Male Voice Choir, 7.30pm.

HULL CITY HALL: Hull Philharmonic Orchestra in concert, 7.30pm.



EVENTS

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: Ironstone Line Dancing Weekend, 7.30pm.

CENTRAL LIBRARY, VERNON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH: Scarborough Kirtan Yoga and Bhagavad Gita Club meeting from 1pm to 3pm. Call and response mantra to music. No previous experience necessary, and no charge but donations are welcome. Text 07971 977954 for info.

Sunday May 14

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 3pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 3pm until late.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Simma, 2pm-7pm.

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: General knowledge quiz from 9pm.

HOLE IN THE WALL, SCARBOROUGH: Will Rawlings performs Dean Martin tribute, 3pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers, vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.



THEATRE

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: Richard III - a co-production by Hull Truck Theatre and Northern Broadsides at 7.30pm.

MUSIC

THE ORANGERY, SEWERBY HALL: An afternoon with Cadenza (vocal group), 2pm.

MUSIC

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: King of Pop - The Legend Continues, 7.30pm.

WATERMARK, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Dom Pipkin (featuring Tom T), 7pm-9pm.

BLUE CRUSH, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Alistair Huntley, 6pm-8pm.

EVENTS

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: Ironstone Line Dancing Weekend, 7.30pm.

TOCKETTS MILL, GUISBOROUGH: Celebrate National Mills Day with this special open day at Tocketts Mill, 11am-4pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

SKIDBY WINDMILL: Sail and Steam - Boat building in the East Riding. An exhibition by the Skidby Mill volunteers looking at boat building around the East Riding, in particular Bridlington, Goole, Paull, Hessle, and Selby. Runs to 16 May, open 10am-5pm Saturday to Thursday, 10am-4.30pm Friday.

BRIDLINGTON CONTEMPORARY GALLERY: Four new exhibitions at Bridlington Contemporary Gallery (corner of Promenade and York Road). Paintings by Rob Moore and Nigel Folds with a Video installation in the "Digital Deli" by Wendy Tate. Our new Canteen Gallery has just opened showing work entitled "Don't Curate Me" a collaboration between Lou Hazelwood & Lesley Bradshaw. We are usually open Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from 10am. Please check website for full details. www.bridlingtoncontemporary.co.uk

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: In Black and White - Printmaker Ian Burke brings us black and coloured relief-print images on Japanese handmade paper - his graphic response to living by the coast in the National Park. Prevailing Sense of Change - Underscored by historic memories of the northeast’s seafaring ports, Martin Fowler’s sketches and paintings record a changing way of life and work. Landlines - Michelle Freemantle presents a series of ceramics whose visual identity is inspired by the colours and markings in fields, tractor tracks, and fence and hedge boundaries. Feature and Fur - Using pastels and acrylics, Diane Todd’s paintings feature texture and colour in wonderful detail, expressing her love of wildlife in the North York Moors and beyond. Exhibitions run until Tuesday 23 May. Free entry. Open 10am-5pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Exhibition by artist Steve Williams. Runs until to Friday 2 June. Exhibition open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 10am-3pm, Thursday 11am-3pm.

BECK ISLE MUSEUM, PICKERING: To celebrate the museum’s 50th anniversary there are new displays on the history of the museum and the building as well as a small temporary exhibition ‘50 years, 50 objects’ showcasing the wide ranging collection from early bronze age arrowheads to 1960s costume. Open from 10am-4pm, February, March, October and November and from 10am-5pm April through to September.

COAST GALLERY, CLOUGHTON: An exhibition of ‘An Alphabet of Scarborough’, text and illustrations by Michael Atkin, runs until Wednesday 7 June. Open 11am-4pm.

BLANDSCLIFF GALLERY, SCARBOROUGH: The current exhibition is "Felted Art", with landscape works and wearables by Margaret Jackson and Jane Mercer.This is in addition to our large pottery and sculpture collection from many artists. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday 12pm-5:30pm.

THE GALLERY AT WOODEND, THE CRESCENT, SCARBOROUGH: Current exhibition is Drawing on Myth. This exhibition brings together some of Colin Challen's drawings done in the last three years. Runs to Friday 2 June. Open Monday-Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition is of photographs of Scarborough’s Old Town and runs until Sunday 30 July. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: Lasting Impressions. A captivating exhibition celebrating printmakers and their work. It will showcase artworks from the Printmakers Council Archive, many of which have never been on public display before. Runs to Sunday 18 June. Gallery is open Tuesday-Sunday 10am-5pm and bank holidays.

CAPTAIN COOK MEMORIAL MUSEUM, GRAPE LANE, WHITBY: 2017 exhibition - Kamchatka to Krakatoa - The Cook Voyages in Asia. Runs until 5 November. Open daily from 9.45am to 5pm.

MIDDLESBROUGH INSTITUTE OF MODERN ART: The Middlesbrough Collection encompasses art and craft from the mid-1800s to the present day. The exhibition runs until Sunday 31 December. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10am-4.30pm, Thursday 10am-7pm, Sunday 12pm-4pm.

WESTGATE, GUISBOROUGH: Guisborough museum is open every Thursday and Saturday from 10am to 4pm until the end of October. Full of fascinating memorabilia and photos of Guisborough past. New exhibitions include extended railway station model, Guisborough’s schools past and present. Children’s quiz, free entry.