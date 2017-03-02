What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this weekend.

Friday March 3

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 7pm until late.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke (free fun quiz, games and karaoke) with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: The Bryan Adams Experience. This brilliant band reproduces a Bryan Adams concert to perfection.

MONTFORT HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: John Stennett’s karaoke show at 9pm.

VICTORIA SAILORS WORKING MENS CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo from 8pm.

BRIDLINGTON SNOOKER CLUB: Weekly poker league from 7.30pm. Food provided at the break.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers fantastic vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THEATRE

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Junior Showbusiness 2017. Presented by Benson’s Stage Academy, 7.15pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Thoroughly Modern Millie, 7.30pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Murder, Margaret and Me starring Susie Blake as Margaret Rutherford, Nichola McAuliffe as Agatha Christie and Indira Joshi as The Spinster, 7.30pm.

STUDIO, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Blue Stockings - Jessica Swale’s vibrant play follows four young women at Cambridge in 1896 through a tumultuous year, 7.45pm.

THE SPA, BRIDLINGTON: All England Theatre Festival 2017 at 7.30pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for tickets and for more details.

Hull Truck Theatre: The world premiere of The Hypocrite by award-winning writer Richard Bean at 7.30pm.

HULL CITY HALL: Jimmy Carr - The Best Of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits Tour, 8pm.

MUSIC

THE BAR, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Open Mic Night - The SJT Young People's Board present two exciting nights of live music, 8pm.

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Fairport Convention, 7.30pm.

MILTON ROOMS, MALTON: Musical Memories - meet new friends, enjoy a cuppa and have fun at these relaxed, sociable singing sessions, 10.30am.





Saturday March 4

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 2pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 2pm until late.

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Family quiz and Play Your Cards Right.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Dance floor with DJ Leo Thai 10pm-2am.

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde.

INDIGO ALLEY, SCARBOROUGH: Spearmint Rock (four-piece classic rock covers), 9.15pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: The DJooks, 9pm.

HOLE IN THE WALL, SCARBOROUGH: Ric Owen, comedian/singer, 9pm.

FLEECE INN, RILLINGTON: The Beggar’s Bunch will be playing live at 9.30pm.

THE OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Enlisted live from 9pm.

BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Shaun Andrews live. Covers from the 60s, 70s and 80s from 9pm.

THEATRE

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Junior Showbusiness 2017. Presented by Benson’s Stage Academy, 7.15pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Thoroughly Modern Millie, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Murder, Margaret and Me starring Susie Blake as Margaret Rutherford, Nichola McAuliffe as Agatha Christie and Indira Joshi as The Spinster, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

STUDIO, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Blue Stockings - Jessica Swale’s vibrant play follows four young women at Cambridge in 1896 through a tumultuous year, 2pm and 7.45pm.

THE SPA, BRIDLINGTON: All England Theatre Festival 2017 at 2pm and 7.30pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for tickets and for more details.

Hull Truck Theatre: The world premiere of The Hypocrite by award-winning writer Richard Bean at 7.30pm. 2pm matinee.

HULL CITY HALL: Justin’s Party, 11.30am and 2.30pm.

MUSIC

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: HMS Pinafore presented by Aireborough Gilbert and Sullivan Society, 7.30pm.

WOODEND, THE CRESCENT, SCARBOROUGH: Daria Kulesh in concert, 7.30pm.

BISHOP WILTON HALL: 4Sqaure live as part of their 10th anniversary tour, 7.30pm.

EVENTS

BURTON AGNES HALL: Orchid Festival between 11am and 4pm. Entrance charges: Adults: £7, OAPs: £6.50, Children: £4.

SPA SUNCOURT, SCARBOROUGH: Yorkshire Beard Day, 2pm.

Sunday March 5

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 3pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 3pm until late.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Dave Neil, 2pm-7pm.

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: General knowledge quiz from 9pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers, vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THEATRE

THE SPA, BRIDLINGTON: Cilla and the Shades of the 60s at 7.30pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for tickets and for more details.

Hull Truck Theatre: The world premiere of The Hypocrite by award-winning writer Richard Bean at 7.30pm.

MUSIC

WATERMARK, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: The Robert Schmuck Trio, 7pm-9pm.

THE CRESCENT HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Live music - Easy Street with Roger Maughan, 7.30pm.

EVENT

BURTON AGNES HALL: Orchid Festival between 11am and 4pm. Entrance charges: Adults: £7, OAPs: £6.50, Children: £4.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Past and Present. Join us for a blockbuster show to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Inspired by... gallery. Alongside longstanding friends of the gallery, including William Tillyer, Len Tabner, Peter Hicks, John Freeman, Joe Cornish and glassmakers Gillies Jones, there's work by Norman Ackroyd CBE RA (courtesy of the Zillah Bell Gallery, Thirsk) as well as many other local and regional artists. Also showing is The Heart of the Landscape. Jewellers Diane Higgins-Lee, Gracie j, Judith Gill and Angela Learoyd display their creative adornments as part of the gallery's 10th anniversary celebrations. Both exhibitions run until Monday 13 March. Free entry. Open 10.30am-4pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Exhibition by creative photographer John Illingworth. Runs from 28 February to 31 March. Open 9am-6.30pm.

BECK ISLE MUSEUM, PICKERING: To celebrate the museum’s 50th anniversary there are new displays on the history of the museum and the building as well as a small temporary exhibition ‘50 years, 50 objects’ showcasing the wide ranging collection from early bronze age arrowheads to 1960s costume. Open from 10am-4pm, February, March, October and November and from 10am-5pm April through to September.

RYEDALE FOLK MUSEUM, HUTTON-LE-HOLE: The new season starts with an exhibition of nightwear costume and quilts from its own collection curated by a small team of volunteers. The Time for Bed exhibition runs daily from 10am-4pm until Sunday 26 March. Admittance to the art gallery is free of charge.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition runs until Sunday 30 April and looks at Yorkshire’s connections with Antarctica. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: East Coast Open Exhibition features up to a 100 works or art from local artists, either amateur or professional. Runs to Sunday 12 March. Gallery is open Tuesday-Sunday 10am-5pm and bank holidays.

THE GALLERY AT WOODEND, THE CRESCENT, SCARBOROUGH: Current exhibition is Sea Swim - Head Above Water curated by Lara Goodband. to Friday 31 March. Open Monday-Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm.

COMMUNITY ROOM, SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: Albert Strange exhibition commemorating the life and legacy of the artist, writer, teacher and pioneer of yacht design on display. Gallery open Tuesday-Sunday 10am-5pm Exhibition runs until March 19.

CENTRAL LIBRARY, SCARBOROUGH: 'Three Men and Their Boats' features creative work of three members of the Humber Yawl Club, (Albert Strange,George Holmes, and John Henry Lonsdale) including drawings, paintings and printmaking. Exhibition runs until March 18th. Open Monday-Saturday.

SKIDBY WINDMILL: Sail and Steam - Boat building in the East Riding. An exhibition by the Skidby Mill volunteers looking at boat building around the East Riding, in particular Bridlington, Goole, Paull, Hessle, and Selby. Runs to 16 May, open 10am-5pm Saturday to Thursday, 10am-4.30pm Friday.

SEWERBY HALL MUSEUM, SEWERBY: The World and Yarborough George in the 1860s. In 1864 Yarburgh George Lloyd Greame left Sewerby bound for America which was fighting a furious civil war. This exhibition examines the events of the turbulent 1860s and traces Yarburgh's travels in the Americas through his letters to his parents. Runs until 31 March.

GALLERY 49, BRIDLINGTON: A community art exhibition featuring members of the U3A Monday Art Group. All the work on show will be for sale with 50% of profits going to the Kingfisher Trust which supports the homeless in Bridlington. Thursday to Saturday, 11.30am to 4pm. Call 01262 679472 for more information. The exhibition runs until Saturday 4 March.