What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this weekend.

Friday February 24

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 7pm until late.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke (free fun quiz, games and karaoke) with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Hoodoo Brown. Back by popular demand are great local band 'Hoodoo Brown' playing in the bar from 9pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Simma, 9pm.

CASTLE TAVERN, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde.

MONTFORT HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: John Stennett’s karaoke show at 9pm.

VICTORIA SAILORS WORKING MENS CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo from 8pm.

BRIDLINGTON SNOOKER CLUB: Weekly poker league from 7.30pm. Food provided at the break.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers fantastic vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Invincible, 7.30pm.

McCARTHY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Little Blue Flies, 7.45pm.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Poppins - the Pantomime! Presented by YMCA Musical Theatre School, 7.30pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: The Kinks Sunny Afternoon, 7.30pm.

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Magic Mike’s Pirate Adventure, 2pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Murder, Margaret and Me starring Susie Blake as Margaret Rutherford, Nichola McAuliffe as Agatha Christie and Indira Joshi as The Spinster, 7.30pm.

STUDIO, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: The Underground Man, 7.45pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: 1812 Theatre Company presents Fallen Angels, 7.30pm. Also showing is The Tinderbox presented by Norwich Puppet Theatre at 2.30pm.

SPOTLIGHT THEATRE, BRIDLINGTON: Spotlight Drama present The Odd Couple, 7.30pm.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: The world premiere of The Hypocrite by award-winning writer Richard Bean at 7.30pm.

EVENT

WOODEND, SCARBOROUGH: Horrid History Walks. This walk is perfect for anyone who enjoys exploring, solving puzzles and having fun! Ideal for families with children aged 7+. £20 family ticket. Book online www.makebelievetours.co.uk

MORTIMER SUITE, HULL CITY HALL: Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 8pm.

Saturday February 25

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 2pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 2pm until late.

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Family quiz and Play Your Cards Right.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Dance floor with DJ Leo Thai 10pm-2am.

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde.

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, EAST AYTON: Disco and karaoke from 8pm.

INDIGO ALLEY, SCARBOROUGH: Blade Runner (five-piece rock and blues covers), 9.15pm.

CASTLE TAVERN, SCARBOROUGH: Scott’s karaoke.

FLEECE INN, RILLINGTON: Duo Twister are playing old favourites from the 60s from 9.30pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Blanty. Roots and folk, 9pm.

THE OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Live music from 9pm with Snatch.

BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: George England live. The 60s and 70s re-lived from 9pm.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Invincible, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

McCARTHY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Little Blue Flies, 7.45pm.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Poppings - the Panto! Presented by Y-Musical Theatre School, 7.30pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: The Kinks Sunny Afternoon, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Murder, Margaret and Me starring Susie Blake as Margaret Rutherford, Nichola McAuliffe as Agatha Christie and Indira Joshi as The Spinster, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

STUDIO, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: The Underground Man, 7.45pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: 1812 Theatre Company presents Fallen Angels, 7.30pm.

SPOTLIGHT THEATRE, BRIDLINGTON: Spotlight Drama present The Odd Couple, 7.30pm.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: The world premiere of The Hypocrite by award-winning writer Richard Bean at 7.30pm.

MUSIC

UNITED SPORTS BAR, SCARBOROUGH: Live music with Wayne singing Elvis, Billy Fury and much more, 9pm.

SALTBURN CRICKET CLUB: The Tom Killner Band are guests of Saltburn Blues Club with support from Sunjay, 8pm.

MILTON ROOMS, MALTON: Northern Soul All-Dayer featuring top-class DJ line-up, fabulous wooden sprung dance floor, special chill-out room and bar, 2pm to midnight.

HULL CITY HALL: Hull Philharmonic Orchestra - City Hall celebration for 2017, 7.30pm.

EVENT

WOODEND, SCARBOROUGH: Horrid History Walks. This walk is perfect for anyone who enjoys exploring, solving puzzles and having fun! Ideal for families with children aged 7+. £20 family ticket. Book online www.makebelievetours.co.uk

Sunday February 26

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 3pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 3pm until late.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

HOLE IN THE WALL, SCARBOROUGH: David Bowie tribute, 4pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Dave Neil, 2pm-7pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers, vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THEATRE

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: 1812 Theatre Company presents Fallen Angels, 7.30pm.

SPOTLIGHT THEATRE, BRIDLINGTON: Met Opera New York present Rusalka, 5.55pm.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: The world premiere of The Hypocrite by award-winning writer Richard Bean at 7.30pm.

BURTON CONSTABLE HALL: Made in Hull Tour at 12.30pm - Burton Constable is offering exclusive ‘Made in Hull’ guided tours of this magnificent house to shine a spotlight on the many wonderful objects and interiors produced by talented Hull artists and craftsmen. Cost: £28 per person includes Afternoon Tea (add a glass of prosecco for an extra £3.25 pp) Book by emailing Helen Dewson at helendewson@burtonconstable.com or call 01964 562400.

EVENT

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: Indoor Car Boot, 10.30am-1.30pm.

WOODEND, SCARBOROUGH: Hidden Heritage Walk. An invigorating guided tour of Scarborough’s South Cliff featuring impressive architecture, breath-taking sea views and ornamental gardens. £22.50 friends ticket. Book online www.makebelievetours.co.uk

MUSIC

WATERMARK, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: The Alastair James Band, 6pm-8pm.

EXHIBITION CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Past and Present. Join us for a blockbuster show to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Inspired by... gallery. Alongside longstanding friends of the gallery, including William Tillyer, Len Tabner, Peter Hicks, John Freeman, Joe Cornish and glassmakers Gillies Jones, there's work by Norman Ackroyd CBE RA (courtesy of the Zillah Bell Gallery, Thirsk) as well as many other local and regional artists. Also showing is The Heart of the Landscape. Jewellers Diane Higgins-Lee, Gracie j, Judith Gill and Angela Learoyd display their creative adornments as part of the gallery's 10th anniversary celebrations. Both exhibitions run until Monday 13 March. Free entry. Open 10.30am-4pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Exhibition by Gerard Hobson. Since childhood Gerard has had a love for birds, animals and art. Runs until Friday 24 February. Open 9am-6.30pm.

BECK ISLE MUSEUM, PICKERING: To celebrate the museum’s 50th anniversary there are new displays on the history of the museum and the building as well as a small temporary exhibition ‘50 years, 50 objects’ showcasing the wide ranging collection from early bronze age arrowheads to 1960s costume. Open from 10am-4pm, February, March, October and November and from 10am-5pm April through to September.

RYEDALE FOLK MUSEUM, HUTTON-LE-HOLE: The new season starts with an exhibition of nightwear costume and quilts from its own collection curated by a small team of volunteers. The Time for Bed exhibition runs daily from 10am-4pm until Sunday 26 March. Admittance to the art gallery is free of charge.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition runs until Sunday 30 April and looks at Yorkshire’s connections with Antarctica. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: East Coast Open Exhibition features up to a 100 works or art from local artists, either amateur or professional. Runs to Sunday 12 March. Gallery is open Tuesday-Sunday 10am-5pm and bank holidays.

THE GALLERY AT WOODEND, THE CRESCENT, SCARBOROUGH: Current exhibition is Sea Swim - Head Above Water curated by Lara Goodband. to Friday 31 March. Open Monday-Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm.

SKIDBY WINDMILL: Sail and Steam - Boat building in the East Riding. An exhibition by the Skidby Mill volunteers looking at boat building around the East Riding, in particular Bridlington, Goole, Paull, Hessle, and Selby. Runs to 16 May, open 10am-5pm Saturday to Thursday, 10am-4.30pm Friday.

SEWERBY HALL MUSEUM, SEWERBY: The World and Yarborough George in the 1860s. In 1864 Yarburgh George Lloyd Greame left Sewerby bound for America which was fighting a furious civil war. This exhibition examines the events of the turbulent 1860s and traces Yarburgh's travels in the Americas through his letters to his parents. Runs until 31 March.

GALLERY 49, BRIDLINGTON: A community art exhibition featuring members of the U3A Monday Art Group. All the work on show will be for sale with 50% of profits going to the Kingfisher Trust which supports the homeless in Bridlington. Thursday to Saturday, 11.30am to 4pm. Call 01262 679472 for more information. The exhibition runs until Saturday 4 March.