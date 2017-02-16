What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this weekend

Friday February 17

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 7pm until late.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke (free fun quiz, games and karaoke) with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Townsmen. Fantastic local 4 piece band playing a mix of original and classic songs.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Half Deaf Clatch, 9pm.

THE OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Groove Ninjas live from 9pm.

THEATRE

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: The Commitments, 7.30pm.

THE STUDIO, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: The Machine Stops, 7.45pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Murder, Margaret and Me starring Susie Blake as Margaret Rutherford, Nichola McAuliffe as Agatha Christie and Indira Joshi as The Spinster, 7.30pm.

HINDERWELL VILLAGE HALL: Hinderwell Players present Hinderwella, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

WOODEND, THE CRESCENT, SCARBOROUGH: Keith James - The Songs of Leonard Cohen, 7.30pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Ryedale Writers’ February Feast, 7.30pm.

HULL CITY HALL: Mind on the Run - The Basil Kirchin Story. A live music festival of electro-pop, impov jazz and orchestral sounds.

BELL HOTEL, DRIFFIELD: Trad Jazz session between 8.30pm and 10.45pm. Free admission, all welcome.

Saturday February 18

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 2pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 2pm until late.

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Family quiz and Play Your Cards Right.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Dance floor with DJ Leo Thai 10pm-2am.

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde.

INDIGO ALLEY, SCARBOROUGH:Acoustic Jam, 9.15pm.

CASTLE TAVERN, SCARBOROUGH: Spearmint Rock.

FLEECE INN, RILLINGTON: Amazing electric guitar and vocals from Carl Robinson with Hendrix tribute and 60’s rock and roll, 9.30pm.

THE OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Alice In Thunderland from 9pm.

THEATRE

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: The Commitments, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

THE STUDIO, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: The Machine Stops, 2pm and 7.45pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Murder, Margaret and Me starring Susie Blake as Margaret Rutherford, Nichola McAuliffe as Agatha Christie and Indira Joshi as The Spinster, 7.30pm.

HINDERWELL VILLAGE HALL: Hinderwell Players present Hinderwella, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

SPOTLIGHT THEATRE, BRIDLINGTON: National Theatre Live presents Saint Joan, 7pm.

MUSIC

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: The elder statesman of folk - Vin Garbutt in concert, 7.30pm.

HULL CITY HALL: Mind on the Run - The Basil Kirchin Story. A live music festival of electro-pop, impov jazz and orchestral sounds.

EVENT

SPA COMPLEX, SCARBOROUGH: Coastival 2017.

Sunday February 19

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 3pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 3pm until late.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Irish Folk - Sunday session, 2pm-7pm.

THEATRE

McCARTHY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: A Kidnapping - One van, two plonkers, 3pm.

THE SPA, BRIDLINGTON: Marty McDonald's Toy Machine at 2pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for tickets and for more details.

MUSIC

MILTON ROOMS, MALTON: Hut People play their infectious blend of foot-stomping music from around the world, 7.30pm.

HULL CITY HALL: Mind on the Run - The Basil Kirchin Story. A live music festival of electro-pop, impov jazz and orchestral sounds.

EVENT

SPA COMPLEX, SCARBOROUGH: Coastival 2017.

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: Indoor Car Boot, 10.30am-1.30pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Past and Present. Join us for a blockbuster show to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Inspired by... gallery. Alongside longstanding friends of the gallery, including William Tillyer, Len Tabner, Peter Hicks, John Freeman, Joe Cornish and glassmakers Gillies Jones, there's work by Norman Ackroyd CBE RA (courtesy of the Zillah Bell Gallery, Thirsk) as well as many other local and regional artists. Also showing is The Heart of the Landscape. Jewellers Diane Higgins-Lee, Gracie j, Judith Gill and Angela Learoyd display their creative adornments as part of the gallery's 10th anniversary celebrations. Both exhibitions run until Monday 13 March. Free entry. Open 10.30am-4pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Exhibition by Gerard Hobson. Since childhood Gerard has had a love for birds, animals and art. Runs until Friday 24 February. Open 9am-6.30pm.

BECK ISLE MUSEUM, PICKERING: To celebrate the museum’s 50th anniversary there are new displays on the history of the museum and the building as well as a small temporary exhibition ‘50 years, 50 objects’ showcasing the wide ranging collection from early bronze age arrowheads to 1960s costume. Open from 10am-4pm, February, March, October and November and from 10am-5pm April through to September.

RYEDALE FOLK MUSEUM, HUTTON-LE-HOLE: The new season starts with an exhibition of nightwear costume and quilts from its own collection curated by a small team of volunteers. The Time for Bed exhibition runs daily from 10am-4pm until Sunday 26 March. Admittance to the art gallery is free of charge.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition runs until Sunday 30 April and looks at Yorkshire’s connections with Antarctica. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: East Coast Open Exhibition features up to a 100 works or art from local artists, either amateur or professional. Runs to Sunday 12 March. Gallery is open Tuesday-Sunday 10am-5pm and bank holidays.

THE GALLERY AT WOODEND, THE CRESCENT, SCARBOROUGH: Current exhibition is Sea Swim - Head Above Water curated by Lara Goodband. to Friday 31 March. Open Monday-Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm.

YORKSHIRE AIR MUSEUM: Against the Odds - the definite Bomber Command exhibition which explains in a dramatic and factual way the history, reasons and achievements of this world famous strike force. Visit http://yorkshireairmuseum.org for more details.

SKIDBY WINDMILL: Sail and Steam - Boat building in the East Riding. An exhibition by the Skidby Mill volunteers looking at boat building around the East Riding, in particular Bridlington, Goole, Paull, Hessle, and Selby. Runs to 16 May, open 10am-5pm Saturday to Thursday, 10am-4.30pm Friday.

SEWERBY HALL MUSEUM, SEWERBY: The World and Yarborough George in the 1860s. In 1864 Yarburgh George Lloyd Greame left Sewerby bound for America which was fighting a furious civil war. This exhibition examines the events of the turbulent 1860s and traces Yarburgh's travels in the Americas through his letters to his parents. Runs until 31 March.

GALLERY 49, BRIDLINGTON: A community art exhibition featuring members of the U3A Monday Art Group. All the work on show will be for sale with 50% of profits going to the Kingfisher Trust which supports the homeless in Bridlington. Thursday to Saturday, 11.30am to 4pm. Call 01262 679472 for more information. The exhibition runs until Saturday 4 March.