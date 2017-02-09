What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this weekend.

Friday 10 February

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 7pm until late.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke (free fun quiz, games and karaoke) with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Chu Ma Shu bring their mixture of Classic tunes, big guitar harmonies, big vocal harmonies and a big light show.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: The Purple Tones, 9pm.

THE OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: January Karaoke with Lena from 8pm.

THEATRE

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: An Evening with Aggers and Tuffers, 7.30pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Royal Shakespeare Company presents The Tempest, 10.30am and 7.30pm.

THE STUDIO, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: The Machine Stops, 7.45pm.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: E15: documentary theatre about the beginning of the end of the housing crisis at 8pm.Visit www.hulltruck.co.uk or call 01482 323638 for tickets (priced £13-£15).

MUSIC

BLUE CRUSH BAR, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Jesse Hutchinson and Laura Welburn, 8pm-10pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Onyx Brass in concert, 7.30pm.





EVENTS

OCEAN ROOM, SCARBOROUGH SPA: The Valentine Rockin’ Weekend 2017, 7pm.

HULL CITY HALL: Superslam Wrestling, 7.30pm.

Saturday February 11

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 2pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 2pm until late.

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Family quiz and Play Your Cards Right.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Dance floor with DJ Leo Thai 10pm-2am.

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde.

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, EAST AYTON: Live music with Trigger from 9pm.

HOLE IN THE WALL, SCARBOROUGH: Tallulah, female vocalist, 9pm.

INDIGO ALLEY, SCARBOROUGH: Mark Gordon and Laura Welburn, 9.15pm.

CASTLE TAVERN, SCARBOROUGH: Groove Ninja.

THE OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Hodoo Brown live from 9pm.

THEATRE

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Barry Steele and Friends - The Roy Orbison Story, 7.30pm.

THE STUDIO, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: The Machine Stops, 2pm and 7.45pm.

DE GREY ROOMS, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Bullet From My Valentine. An evening of mystery by the famous mind reader and medium Amadeus Luftkissenboot, 7pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: A Regular Little Houdini, 7.30pm.

THE SPA, BRIDLINGTON: Legends of American Country at 7.30pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for tickets and for more details.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: E15: documentary theatre about the beginning of the end of the housing crisis at 8pm.Visit www.hulltruck.co.uk or call 01482 323638 for tickets (priced £13-£15).

MUSIC

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Snake Davis in concert, 7.30pm.

QUEEN STREET METHODIST HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Scarborough Symphony Orchestra featuring saxophonist Jess Gillam, BBC Young Musician of the Year finalist. Programme includes music from Haydn, Beethoven and Heath, 7.15pm.

ST JOHN’S BURLINGTON METHODIST CHURCH, JOHN STREET: Showtime Variety Concert at 7.15pm.Tickets £4 adults, £2 Children available from Church on Saturday mornings or contact Dave 01262 606781.

THE PRIORY CHURCH ROOMS, BRIDLINGTON: Join the RevRay Quartet for an evening of jazz nostalgia, 7pm.

EVENTS

OCEAN ROOM, SCARBOROUGH SPA: The Valentine Rockin’ Weekend 2017, 12pm.

HULL CITY HALL: The Vintage Fair, 11am-5pm.

MORTIMER SUITE, HULL CITY HALL: Murder at the Red Mill - comedy dinner show, 7.30pm.

Sunday February 12

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 3pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 3pm until late.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

THE OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Acoustic Beatles tribute band 3pm to 5pm.

THEATRE

DE GREY ROOMS, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Bullet From My Valentine. An evening of mystery by the famous mind reader and medium Amadeus Luftkissenboot, 7pm.

THE SPA, BRIDLINGTON: Tea Dance with Mel & Jean Hopps at 2pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for tickets and for more details.

EVENTS

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: Indoor Car Boot, 10.30am-1.30pm.

OCEAN ROOM, SCARBOROUGH SPA: The Valentine Rockin’ Weekend 2017, 12pm.

MUSIC

BLUE CRUSH BAR, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Alistair Huntley, 6pm-8pm.

WATERMARK, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Kieran Halpin, 6pm-8pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Past and Present. Join us for a blockbuster show to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Inspired by... gallery. Alongside longstanding friends of the gallery, including William Tillyer, Len Tabner, Peter Hicks, John Freeman, Joe Cornish and glassmakers Gillies Jones, there's work by Norman Ackroyd CBE RA (courtesy of the Zillah Bell Gallery, Thirsk) as well as many other local and regional artists. Also showing is The Heart of the Landscape. Jewellers Diane Higgins-Lee, Gracie j, Judith Gill and Angela Learoyd display their creative adornments as part of the gallery's 10th anniversary celebrations. Both exhibitions run until Monday 13 March. Free entry. Open 10.30am-4pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Exhibition by Gerard Hobson. Since childhood Gerard has had a love for birds, animals and art. Runs until Friday 24 February. Open 9am-6.30pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition runs until Sunday 30 April and looks at Yorkshire’s connections with Antarctica. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: East Coast Open Exhibition features up to a 100 works or art from local artists, either amateur or professional. Runs to Sunday 12 March. Gallery is open Tuesday-Sunday 10am-5pm and bank holidays.

MIDDLESBROUGH INSTITUTE OF MODERN ART: Winifred Nicholson - Liberation of Colour. An exhibition, co-curated by Jovan Nicholson, that examines the major periods of the artist’s creativity. Runs until Sunday 12 February. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10am-4.30pm, Thursday 10am-7pm, Sunday 12pm-4pm.

YORKSHIRE AIR MUSEUM: Against the Odds - the definite Bomber Command exhibition which explains in a dramatic and factual way the history, reasons and achievements of this world famous strike force. Visit http://yorkshireairmuseum.org for more details.

SKIDBY WINDMILL: Sail and Steam - Boat building in the East Riding. An exhibition by the Skidby Mill volunteers looking at boat building around the East Riding, in particular Bridlington, Goole, Paull, Hessle, and Selby. Runs to 16 May, open 10am-5pm Saturday to Thursday, 10am-4.30pm Friday.

SEWERBY HALL MUSEUM, SEWERBY: The World and Yarborough George in the 1860s. In 1864 Yarburgh George Lloyd Greame left Sewerby bound for America which was fighting a furious civil war. This exhibition examines the events of the turbulent 1860s and traces Yarburgh's travels in the Americas through his letters to his parents. Runs until 31 March.

GALLERY 49, BRIDLINGTON: A community art exhibition featuring members of the U3A Monday Art Group. All the work on show will be for sale with 50% of profits going to the Kingfisher Trust which supports the homeless in Bridlington. Thursday to Saturday, 11.30am to 4pm. Call 01262 679472 for more information. The exhibition runs until Saturday 4 March.