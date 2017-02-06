What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this week.

Monday February 6

THEATRE

GRAND OPERA HOUSE: Apollo Theatre Company presents Round the Horne, 50th anniversary tour, 7.30pm.

THE McCARTHY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Royal Opera House live streaming of Il Trovatore, 7.15pm.

MUSIC

THE GALLERY AT WOODEND, THE CRESCENT, SCARBOROUGH: Nathan Bell in concert, 7.30pm.

FARRER’S BAR AND BRASSERIE, SCARBOROUGH SPA: The Monday Menu with Music, The Jelly-Roll Jazz Band, 7pm.

Tuesday February 7

THEATRE

THE SPA, BRIDLINGTON: Picturehouse - The Glenn Miller Story at 1.30pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for tickets and for more details.

HULL CITY HALL: Cannon and Ball - The Dressing Room, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: Ray Kirk’s Tea Dance, 1pm.

EVENT

WOODEND, THE CRESCENT, SCARBOROUGH: Lunchtime lecture - Arsenic everywhere - The Story of Arsenic with Tim Tubbs, 1pm-2pm.





Wednesday February 8

PUBS

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Karaoke with Keith from 9:30pm.

THE BOARD INN, WHITBY: Quiz night, 9pm.

THE STATION INN, WHITBY: Ray Randall, 9pm.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Barry Robinson Big Quiz, 8pm.

THEATRE

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: The First Hippo On The Moon, 2pm and 4pm.

THE McCARTHY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Royal Opera House live streaming of Wolf Works, 7.15pm.

THE SPA, BRIDLINGTON: Ballroom Dance at 2pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for tickets and for more details.

HULL CITY HALL: An Evening with Tuffers and Aggers, 7.30pm.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: E15: documentary theatre about the beginning of the end of the housing crisis at 8pm.Visit www.hulltruck.co.uk or call 01482 323638 for tickets (priced £13-£15).

MUSIC

THE CASK, SCARBOROUGH: Adams, Kemp and Gordon return to Scarborough Jazz Club. Doors open 8pm.

EVENT

MILTON ROOMS, MALTON: Vintage dance class offers you the chance to learn the dances from the 30s to the 50s, 7.30pm.





Thursday February 9

PUBS

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: Music quiz 9pm.

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

NAGS HEAD, SCALBY: "All Ears" Open Mic Session with Phil Hooley from 9pm.

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Fun quiz and games night.

NEWLANDS PUB, SCARBOROUGH: Free pub quiz from 9pm.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Open Mic Night from 9:30pm.

BOARD INN, WHITBY: Carl Robinson, 9pm.

THEATRE

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: The First Hippo On The Moon, 11am and 2pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Royal Shakespeare Company presents The Tempest, 1pm and 7.30pm.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: E15: documentary theatre about the beginning of the end of the housing crisis at 8pm.Visit www.hulltruck.co.uk or call 01482 323638 for tickets (priced £13-£15).

MUSIC

CENTRAL LIBRARY, VERNON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH: Lunchtime concert - Michelle Rothery (soprano) and Frank James (piano), 12.30pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Exhibition by Gerard Hobson. Since childhood Gerard has had a love for birds, animals and art. Runs until Friday 24 February. Open 9am-6.30pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition runs until Sunday 30 April and looks at Yorkshire’s connections with Antarctica. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: East Coast Open Exhibition features up to a 100 works or art from local artists, either amateur or professional. Runs to Sunday 12 March. Gallery is open Tuesday-Sunday 10am-5pm and bank holidays.

PANNETT ART GALLERY, WHITBY: Current exhibition is a Whitby Art Society Exhibition raising funds for The Great North Air Ambulance. Open Monday-Saturday, 9am-5pm; Sunday, 9.30am-4.30pm.

MIDDLESBROUGH INSTITUTE OF MODERN ART: Winifred Nicholson - Liberation of Colour. An exhibition, co-curated by Jovan Nicholson, that examines the major periods of the artist’s creativity. Runs until Sunday 12 February. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10am-4.30pm, Thursday 10am-7pm, Sunday 12pm-4pm.

YORKSHIRE AIR MUSEUM: Against the Odds - the definite Bomber Command exhibition which explains in a dramatic and factual way the history, reasons and achievements of this world famous strike force. Visit http://yorkshireairmuseum.org for more details.

SKIDBY WINDMILL: Sail and Steam - Boat building in the East Riding. An exhibition by the Skidby Mill volunteers looking at boat building around the East Riding, in particular Bridlington, Goole, Paull, Hessle, and Selby. Runs to 16 May, open 10am-5pm Saturday to Thursday, 10am-4.30pm Friday.

SEWERBY HALL MUSEUM, SEWERBY: The World and Yarborough George in the 1860s. In 1864 Yarburgh George Lloyd Greame left Sewerby bound for America which was fighting a furious civil war. This exhibition examines the events of the turbulent 1860s and traces Yarburgh's travels in the Americas through his letters to his parents. Runs until 31 March 2017.

GALLERY 49, BRIDLINGTON: A community art exhibition featuring members of the U3A Monday Art Group. All the work on show will be for sale with 50% of profits going to the Kingfisher Trust which supports the homeless in Bridlington. Thursday to Saturday, 11.30am to 4pm. Call 01262 679472 for more information. The exhibition runs until Saturday 4 March 2017.