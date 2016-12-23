Search

What's On listings

Anne Widdecombe is currently starring in Snow and the Seven Dwarfs at Bridlington's Spa Theatre.

Your guide to what's on around the region over the Christmas bank holiday period.

Friday December 23

PUBS

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Dave Neil - superb acoustic musician featuring the amazing Anna on vocals and Sax, 9pm.

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 4pm until late.

BOARD INN, WHITBY: Sister Act, 9pm.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Grand Christmas Prize Draw and Quiz’oke 8pm.

THEATRE

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Aladdin, 2pm and 7pm.

McCARTHY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: No Knowing - a brand new Christmas comedy by Alan Ayckbourn, 3pm and 8pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Pinocchio - join Pinocchio as he encounters all of your favourite, larger than life characters and gets into all kinds of silly scrapes, 2.30pm and 7pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL MAIN HOUSE: Cinderella starring Berwick Kaler, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Magic Mike’s Christmas Special, 2pm.

41 MONKGATE THEATRE, YORK: The Guild Of Misrule present their immersive production of The Great Gatsby, 7pm

THE SPA, BRIDLINGTON: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs pantomime at 2pm and 7pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for tickets and for more details.

SPOTLIGHT THEATRE, BRIDLINGTON: Live Theatre - Pantomime. Red Riding Hood an in-house production at 7.30pm. All tickets can be purchased through our website or by visiting the Spa or calling the Spa box office on 01262 678258.

HULL CITY HALL: Mother Goose pantomime featuring a talented local cast and a very distinctive Hull theme. Tickets for Mother Goose are priced from £10 to £14.Visit http://www.hullcc.gov.uk/hullnewtheatre or call 01482 300 300.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: A Christmas Treasure Island, on until Jan 7. Tickets £9.50 - £22.50, Concessions £3 off (excl. previews), Schools £10 + 11th ticket free. For tickets or more details visit www.hulltruck.co.uk or call 01482 323638.

MUSIC

BLUE CRUSH BAR, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Jesse Hutchinson and Laura Welburn, 8pm-10pm.

PRIORY CHURCH, BRIDLINGTON: Benjamin Morris on the world famous Priory Organ performing 'La Nativite du Seigneur' by Olivier Messiaen at 7pm. Tickets £8, concessions £7, available on the door.

EVENTS

THE ICE FACTOR AT YORK DESIGNER OUTLET: Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland. Visit www.yorkshireswinterwonderland.com. Until Monday 2 January.

BOYES STORE: BRIDLINGTON: Bridlington Lions Santa (free visits) between noon to 3pm.

Saturday December 24

PUBS

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde.

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 2pm until late.

CASTLE SPORTS CLUB, CASTLE ROAD, SCARBOROUGH: Jeffries.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 2pm until late.

BOARD INN, WHITBY: Sun Beam, 9pm.

TAP AND SPILE, FALSGRAVE, SCARBOROUGH: Snatch.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Stereo Jacks (Vocal duo) 8pm.

INDIGO ALLEY, SCARBOROUGH: Nowhere Now (4 piece rock covers), 9.15pm.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke from 2pm, then the Moonlighters from 6pm.

THEATRE

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Aladdin, 2pm.

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Magic Mike’s Christmas Special, 6pm.

McCARTHY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: No Knowing - a brand new Christmas comedy by Alan Ayckbourn, 3pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Pinocchio - join Pinocchio as he encounters all of your favourite, larger than life characters and gets into all kinds of silly scrapes, 2.30pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL MAIN HOUSE: Cinderella starring Berwick Kaler, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

THE SPA, BRIDLINGTON: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs pantomime at 1pm and 5pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for tickets and for more details.

HULL CITY HALL: Mother Goose pantomime featuring a talented local cast and a very distinctive Hull theme. Tickets for Mother Goose are priced from £10 to £14.Visit http://www.hullcc.gov.uk/hullnewtheatre or call 01482 300 300.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: A Christmas Treasure Island, on until Jan 7. Tickets £9.50 - £22.50, Concessions £3 off (excl. previews), Schools £10 + 11th ticket free. For tickets or more details visit www.hulltruck.co.uk or call 01482 323638.

EVENTS

THE ICE FACTOR AT YORK DESIGNER OUTLET: Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland. Visit www.yorkshireswinterwonderland.com. Until Monday 2 January.

Sunday December 25

PUBS

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quizoke with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm.

Monday December 26

PUBS

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: ‘Seaside' Danny Wilde (legendary vocal entertainer) at 8pm (Ticket £5 inc buffet).

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke from 12pm until late.

THEATRE

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Aladdin, 2pm and 7pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Pinocchio - join Pinocchio as he encounters all of your favourite, larger than life characters and gets into all kinds of silly scrapes, 2.30pm.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: YMCA Productions present Cinderella, 2pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL MAIN HOUSE: Cinderella starring Berwick Kaler, 4.30pm and 8pm.

THE SPA, BRIDLINGTON: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs pantomime at 2pm and 6pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for tickets and for more details.

EVENTS

THE ICE FACTOR AT YORK DESIGNER OUTLET: Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland. Visit www.yorkshireswinterwonderland.com. Until Monday 2 January.

Tuesday December 27

THEATRE

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Aladdin, 2pm and 7pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Pinocchio - join Pinocchio as he encounters all of your favourite, larger than life characters and gets into all kinds of silly scrapes, 2.30pm.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: YMCA Productions present Cinderella, 2pm and 7.30pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL MAIN HOUSE: Cinderella starring Berwick Kaler, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

41 MONKGATE THEATRE, YORK: The Guild Of Misrule present their immersive production of The Great Gatsby, 7pm.

THE SPA, BRIDLINGTON: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs pantomime at 1pm and 5pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for tickets and for more details.

HULL CITY HALL: Mother Goose pantomime featuring a talented local cast and a very distinctive Hull theme. Tickets for Mother Goose are priced from £10 to £14.Visit http://www.hullcc.gov.uk/hullnewtheatre or call 01482 300 300.

EVENTS

THE ICE FACTOR AT YORK DESIGNER OUTLET: Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland. Visit www.yorkshireswinterwonderland.com. Until Monday 2 January.