What's On listings

Your guide to what's on around the region this weekend.

Friday 16 December

THEATRE

THE SPA, BRIDLINGTON: The Orchestra of Opera North Performs The Snowman & Other Classics at 6pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for tickets and for more details.

THE SPA, BRIDLINGTON: Dining with Death at 7pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for tickets and for more details.

SPOTLIGHT THEATRE, BRIDLINGTON: Live Theatre - Pantomime. Red Riding Hood an in-house production at 7.30pm. All tickets can be purchased through our website or by visiting the Spa or calling the Spa box office on 01262 678258.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: See You at the Gallows: A sordid Christmas soiree at 8pm. Tickets £12.50. For tickets or more details visit www.hulltruck.co.uk or call 01482 323638.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: A Christmas Treasure Island, on until Jan 7. Tickets £9.50 - £22.50, Concessions £3 off (excl. previews), Schools £10 + 11th ticket free. For tickets or more details visit www.hulltruck.co.uk or call 01482 323638.

McCARTHY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: How to Catch a Fairy, 10.30am. No Knowing - a brand new Christmas comedy by Alan Ayckbourn, 8pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Christmas by the Fireside with Martin Vander Weyer, Natasha Jones and a star-studded line-up of local artistes, 7.30pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL MAIN HOUSE: Cinderella starring Berwick Kaler, 4.30pm and 8pm.

41 MONKGATE THEATRE, YORK: The Guild Of Misrule present their immersive production of The Great Gatsby, 7pm

MUSIC

NEW EARSWICK FOLK HALL, YORK: Joy to the World - an evening of Christmas music and readings presented by York Opera, 7.30pm.

EVENT

THE ICE FACTOR AT YORK DESIGNER OUTLET: Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland. Visit www.yorkshireswinterwonderland.com. Until Monday 2 January.

Saturday 17 December

THEATRE

THE SPA, BRIDLINGTON: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs pantomime starring Anne Widdecombe at 1pm and 5pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for tickets and for more details.

THE SPA, BRIDLINGTON: Christmas Party Night at 7.30pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for tickets and for more details.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: A Christmas Treasure Island, on until Jan 7. Tickets £9.50 - £22.50, Concessions £3 off (excl. previews), Schools £10 + 11th ticket free. For tickets or more details visit www.hulltruck.co.uk or call 01482 323638.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: See You at the Gallows: A sordid Christmas soiree at 8pm. Tickets £12.50. For tickets or more details visit www.hulltruck.co.uk or call 01482 323638.

SPOTLIGHT THEATRE, BRIDLINGTON: Live Theatre - Pantomime. Red Riding Hood an in-house production at 7.30pm. All tickets can be purchased through our website or by visiting the Spa or calling the Spa box office on 01262 678258.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL MAIN HOUSE: Cinderella starring Berwick Kaler, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

41 MONKGATE THEATRE, YORK: The Guild Of Misrule present their immersive production of The Great Gatsby, 7pm

MUSIC

ACOMB VILLAGE HALL, YORK: Joy to the World - an evening of Christmas music and readings presented by York Opera, 7.30pm.

EVENTS

THE ICE FACTOR AT YORK DESIGNER OUTLET: Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland. Visit www.yorkshireswinterwonderland.com. Until Monday 2 January.

BOYES STORE BRIDLINGTON: Bridlington Lions Santa (free visits) between noon to 3pm.

EXHIBITION

SKIDBY WINDMILL: Gone but not forgotten. This exhibition looks at some of the big East Riding country houses that have disappeared over the years, together with families that built or lived in them and what happened to them. Runs to 20 December.

Sunday 18 December

THEATRE

THE SPA, BRIDLINGTON: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs pantomime starring Anne Widdecombe at 1pm and 5pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for tickets and for more details.

SPOTLIGHT THEATRE, BRIDLINGTON: Live Streaming - “L” Amour De Loin”. From the Metropolitan Opera, New York at 5.55pm. Tickets through our website or the Spa booking office.

SPOTLIGHT THEATRE, BRIDLINGTON: Live Theatre - Pantomime. Red Riding Hood an in-house production at 2.30pm. All tickets can be purchased through our website or by visiting the Spa or calling the Spa box office on 01262 678258.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: A Christmas Treasure Island, on until Jan 7. Tickets £9.50 - £22.50, Concessions £3 off (excl. previews), Schools £10 + 11th ticket free.

EVENTS

THE ICE FACTOR AT YORK DESIGNER OUTLET: Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland. Visit www.yorkshireswinterwonderland.com. Until Monday 2 January.

BOYES STORE BRIDLINGTON: Bridlington Lions Santa (free visits) between noon to 3pm.

EXHIBITIONS

SEWERBY HALL MUSEUM, SEWERBY: The World and Yarborough George in the 1860s. In 1864 Yarburgh George Lloyd Greame left Sewerby bound for America which was fighting a furious civil war. This exhibition examines the events of the turbulent 1860s and traces Yarburgh’s travels in the Americas through his letters to his parents. Runs until 31 March 2017.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Jorvik Life and Death, a special exhibition which showcases the lasting impact of the Vikings. Located on the site of the medieval St Leonard’s Hospital, now home to the newly-refurbished York Theatre Royal, the exhibition explores the practices of those involved in providing care and remedies in the Viking period and the years that followed. Exhibition visitors can even try their hand at uroscopy, a popular medieval practise of diagnosing illnesses and ailments by examining the colour of urine! Monday to Saturday, 10am-5pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.

