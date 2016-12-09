What's On listings

Your guide to what's on around the region this weekend.

Friday 9 December

Theatre

THE SPA, BRIDLINGTON: Dining with Death at 7pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for tickets and for more details.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: 1812 Theatre Company present their pantomime - Snow White, 7.30pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL MAIN HOUSE: Cinderella starring Berwick Kaler, 7.30pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL STUDIO: York Shakespeare Project presents King Lear, 7.30pm.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: A Christmas Treasure Island, on until Jan 7. Tickets £9.50 - £22.50, Concessions £3 off (excluding previews), Schools £10 and 11th ticket free. For tickets or more details visit www.hulltruck.co.uk or call 01482 323638.

McCARTHY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: No Knowing - a brand new Christmas comedy by Alan Ayckbourn, 8pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Pinocchio - join Pinocchio as he encounters all of your favourite, larger than life characters and gets into all kinds of silly scrapes, 10am and 7pm.

EVENTS

THE ICE FACTOR AT YORK DESIGNER OUTLET: Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland. Visit www.yorkshireswinterwonderland.com. Until Monday 2 January.

BEVERLEY MINSTER: Christmas Tree Festival. More than 80 sponsored trees are decorated by various organisations. Visit www.beverleyminster.org.uk for more details at the minster.

BURTON AGNES HALL: Celebrating Christmas through the Years. The venue’s head guide will give an insightful talk on the history of Christmas at Burton Agnes Hall at 2pm. Visit www.burtonagnes.com for more details.

SEWERBY HALL AND GARDENS: Under 5s Christmas Story Time. Enjoy an interactive Christmas themed story time. Visit www.sewerbyhall.co.uk for more details

Saturday 10 December

THEATRE

THE SPA, BRIDLINGTON: Ghost Stories for Christmas at 7.30pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for tickets and for more details.

SPOTLIGHT THEATRE, BRIDLINGTON: Live Theatre - Pantomime. Red Riding Hood an in-house production at 7.30pm. All tickets can be purchased through our website or by visiting the Spa or calling the Spa box office on 01262 678258.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL MAIN HOUSE: Cinderella starring Berwick Kaler, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL STUDIO: York Shakespeare Project presents King Lear, 2pm and 7.30pm.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: A Christmas Treasure Island, on until Jan 7. Tickets £9.50 - £22.50, Concessions £3 off, Schools £10 and 11th ticket free. For tickets or more details visit www.hulltruck.co.uk or call 01482 323638.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: 1812 Theatre Company present their pantomime - Snow White, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Pinocchio - join Pinocchio as he encounters all of your favourite, larger than life characters and gets into all kinds of silly scrapes, 2.30pm.

EVENTS

SEWERBY HALL AND GARDENS: Rusticus Christmas Adventure. Wrap up in your warmest woolens for some crazy Christmas Carolling! Activities last 45 minutes.

SEWERBY HALL MUSEUM, BRIDLINGTON: Lunchtime lecture - Tales of Christmas Past. A talk exploring how our ancestors celebrated and enjoyed Christmas before the reign of Queen Victoria, 2pm.

THE ICE FACTOR AT YORK DESIGNER OUTLET: Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland. Visit www.yorkshireswinterwonderland.com. Until Monday 2 January.

BOYES STORE, BRIDLINGTON: Bridlington Lions Santa (free visits) between noon to 3pm.

Sunday 11 December

THEATRE

SPOTLIGHT THEATRE, BRIDLINGTON: Live Streaming - Nutcracker. Ballet from Covent Garden at 7.15pm. Tickets through our website or the Spa booking office.

SPOTLIGHT THEATRE, BRIDLINGTON: Live Theatre - Pantomime. Red Riding Hood an in-house production at 2.30pm. All tickets can be purchased through our website or by visiting the Spa or calling the Spa box office on 01262 678258.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: 1812 Theatre Company presents its pantomime - Snow White, 2.30pm.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: A Christmas Treasure Island, on until Jan 7. Tickets £9.50 - £22.50, Concessions £3 off, Schools £10 and 11th ticket free. For tickets or more details visit www.hulltruck.co.uk or call 01482 323638.

EVENTS

BOYES STORE, BRIDLINGTON: Bridlington Lions Santa (free visits) between noon to 3pm.

BEVERLEY TOWN CENTRE: Annual Festival of Christmas between 10am and 6pm. Visit www.beverleyfestivalofchristmas.co.uk for more details.

RSPB BEMPTON CLIFFS: Binocular and Telescope Demonstration between 10am and 4pm. Demonstrations at the site give you the chance to ‘try before you buy’.

THE ICE FACTOR AT YORK DESIGNER OUTLET: Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland. Visit www.yorkshireswinterwonderland.com. Until Monday 2 January.

MUSIC

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Albion Christmas Band - a guided tour through the Christmas customs of Britain with a mixture of carols, spoken word, humorous readings and dance, 7.30pm.

WHITBY ABBEY COBBLED COURTYARD NEAR VISITOR CENTRE: Free carol concert, 1.30pm.

