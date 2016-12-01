What's On listings

Your guide to what's on around the region this weekend.

Friday 2 December

THEATRE

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: A Christmas Treasure Island, on until Jan 7. Tickets £9.50 - £22.50, Concessions £3 off (excl. previews), Schools £10 + 11th ticket free. For tickets or more details visit www.hulltruck.co.uk or call 01482 323638.

THE SPA, BRIDLINGTON: The Nutcracker at 7.30pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for tickets and for more details.

THE SPA, BRIDLINGTON: Extraordinary People Awards at 7pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for tickets and for more details.

McCARTHY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: No Knowing - a brand new Christmas comedy by Alan Ayckbourn, 8pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL STUDIO: York Shakespeare Project presents King Lear, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

ST JOHN’S BURLINGTON METHODIST CHURCH: Festival of Christmas Trees Gala Concert with the Bridlington Excelsior Brass Band and the Choir of Burlington Junior School at 7pm. Tickets £5 (children under 16 free) now available from John Fisher. Email: john@crowle75.fsnet.co.uk or call 01262 851785.

PRIORY CHURCH, BRIDLINGTON: Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band in concert at 7pm. As well as the band, there will be songs from the Priory Choir. The concert tickets cost £10 per person and can be obtained from The Spa or from the Priory.

EVENTS

THE ICE FACTOR AT YORK DESIGNER OUTLET: Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland. Visit www.yorkshireswinterwonderland.com. Until Monday 2 January.

EXHIBITIONS

SKIDBY WINDMILL: Gone but not forgotten. This exhibition looks at some of the big East Riding country houses that have disappeared over the years, together with families that built or lived in them and what happened to them. Runs to 20 December.

YORKSHIRE AIR MUSEUM: Gas Bags to Super Zeppelins. Visit http://yorkshireairmuseum.org for more details.

Saturday 3 December

PUBS

OLD SHIP INN, ST JOHN STREET, BRIDLINGTON: Fuzz Junkies at 9pm.

THEATRE

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: A Christmas Treasure Island, on until Jan 7. Tickets £9.50 - £22.50, Concessions £3 off (excl. previews), Schools £10 + 11th ticket free. For tickets or more details visit www.hulltruck.co.uk or call 01482 323638.

THE SPA, BRIDLINGTON: Magic Mike’s Christmas Cracker at 2pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for tickets and for more details.

THE SPA, BRIDLINGTON: Dining with Death at 7pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for tickets and for more details.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Jim Davidson, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

HULL CITY HALL: Legendary British R&B group Soul II Soul.Tickets, priced at £26.50 are available from the Hull City Hall booking office or by calling 01482 300300.

BRIDLINGTON PRIORY: Brass and Voices - a festive concert with the Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Brass Band, the Bridlington Priory Choir and the Children of the Mist Pipe Band at 7pm. Tickets £10 from the Priory Shop, Bridlington Spa Box Office or on the door. Mulled wine & mince pies too.

EVENTS

BOYES STORE, BRIDLINGTON: Bridlington Lions Santa (free visits) between noon to 3pm.

THE ICE FACTOR AT YORK DESIGNER OUTLET: Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland. Visit www.yorkshireswinterwonderland.com. Until Monday 2 January.

SEWERBY HALL, BRIDLINGTON: Christmas Trail - Follow the clues to find where the elves have hidden the Partridge from the Pear tree and get a chocolaty treat when you do. Christmas trail around the hall.

LUND VILLAGE HALL: Cinema - Dad’s Army, (UK 2016) Cert PG at 7pm. Catering as for the theatre. Cafe style set up. Tickets at door £4 adults and £3 under 16s. (www.cinenorth.co.uk/whatson.php).

Sunday 4 December

THEATRE

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: A Christmas Treasure Island, on until Jan 7. Tickets £9.50 - £22.50, Concessions £3 off (excl. previews), Schools £10 + 11th ticket free. For tickets or more details visit www.hulltruck.co.uk or call 01482 323638.

SPOTLIGHT THEATRE, BRIDLINGTON: Heroes and Villains. Spotlight Stars Winter Show at 2.30pm. Tickets through our website or the Spa booking office.

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Magic Mike’s Christmas Special, 2pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: 1812 Theatre Company present their pantomime - Snow White, 2.30pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL STUDIO: York Shakespeare Project presents King Lear, 2pm and 7.30pm.

EVENTS

THE ICE FACTOR AT YORK DESIGNER OUTLET: Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland. Visit www.yorkshireswinterwonderland.com. Until Monday 2 January.

BOYES STORE, BRIDLINGTON: Bridlington Lions Santa (free visits) between noon to 3pm.

SPA GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Toymageddon, 10am.

EXHIBITIONS

YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Jorvik Life and Death, a special exhibition which showcases the lasting impact of the Vikings. Located on the site of the medieval St Leonard’s Hospital, now home to the newly-refurbished York Theatre Royal, the exhibition explores the practices of those involved in providing care and remedies in the Viking period and the years that followed. Exhibition visitors can even try their hand at uroscopy, a popular medieval practise of diagnosing illnesses and ailments by examining the colour of urine! Monday to Saturday, 10am-5pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.

SEWERBY HALL MUSEUM, SEWERBY: The World and Yarborough George in the 1860s. In 1864 Yarburgh George Lloyd Greame left Sewerby bound for America which was fighting a furious civil war. This exhibition examines the events of the turbulent 1860s and traces Yarburgh’s travels in the Americas through his letters to his parents. Runs until 31 March 2017.

