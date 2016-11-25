What's On listings

Your guide to what's on around the region this weekend.

Friday November 25

PUBS

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 7pm until late.

BOARD INN, WHITBY: Mike and Dan, 9pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Kwame-D. Amazing sounds of Reggae & Soul - Feel good World music at its best, 9pm.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke (free fun quiz, games and karaoke) with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm.

OLD SHIP INN, ST JOHN STREET, BRIDLINGTON: Aftermath at 9pm.

THEATRE

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Spamalot, 8pm and 8pm.

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: The Benson Stage Academy Christmas Show, 7.15pm.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Rowlies Academy of Dance present the annual Academy Dance Show, 7.30pm.

THE GALLERY AT WOODEND, THE CRESCENT, SCARBOROUGH: Cresta ADS and Statement Drama Company present Heaven and A Place on Earth, 7.30pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL STUDIO: The Rivals, 7.45pm.

THE EAST RIDING THEATRE: As We Forgive Them. A play set in a US high security prison over the course of three presidential elections.Visit www.eastridingtheatre.co.uk for more details.

THE CRESCENT CLUB, YORK: Coquette Burlesque And Cabaret Club At The Crescent with Em Brulée at 7.30pm.

MUSIC

BLUE CRUSH BAR, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Chris Mountford, 8pm-10pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Ebor Singers present a Ceremony of Carols, 7.30pm.

NORTH CLIFF GOLF CLUB, SCARBOROUGH. Scarborough Lions present the War Years 1940s Musical Evening, 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

EVENTS

YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. The Flanagan Collective weave the horror of Frankenstein and the fascinating life of Mary Shelley into an unpredictable promenade adventure. Meet at York Theatre Royal at 8pm before going on a journey around the city.

THE EAST RIDING THEATRE: Portrait drawing classes with Esther Cawley. Visit www.eastridingtheatre.co.uk for more details.

OUTSIDE ST NICHOLAS' CHURCH, NEWBEGIN, HORNSEA: Christmas lights switch-on at 6pm.

THE ICE FACTOR AT YORK DESIGNER OUTLET: Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland. Visit www.yorkshireswinterwonderland.com. Until Monday 2 January.

Saturday November 26

PUBS

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Family quiz and Play Your Cards Right.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Dance floor with DJ Leo Thai 10pm-2am.

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde.

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 2pm until late.

CASTLE SPORTS CLUB, CASTLE ROAD, SCARBOROUGH: Spearmint Rock.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 2pm until late.

BOARD INN, WHITBY: Tom Jackson, 9pm.

TAP AND SPILE, FALSGRAVE, SCARBOROUGH: The Groove and Tom Rowley, 8pm.

FLEECE INN, RILLINGTON: Looking Back will be playing rock and roll and classic tunes, 9.30pm.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Mr Entertainment Stu Metcalfe (vocalist)

OLD SHIP INN, ST JOHN STREET, BRIDLINGTON: Oh So 70s at 9pm.

THEATRE

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Killer Queen, 7.30pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Spamalot, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Rowlies Academy of Dance present the annual Academy Dance Show, 7.30pm.

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: The Benson Stage Academy Christmas Show, 7.15pm.

THE GALLERY AT WOODEND, THE CRESCENT, SCARBOROUGH: Cresta ADS and Statement Drama Company present Heaven and A Place on Earth, 7.30pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL STUDIO: The Rivals, 2pm and 7.45pm.

SPOTLIGHT THEATRE, BRIDLINGTON: Live Streaming - Cinderella. Australian ballet at 7pm. Tickets through our website or the Spa booking office.

MUSIC

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: A Swinging Christmas Evening, 7.30pm. Peter Gill and his band perform an eclectic mix of swing standards, boogie woogie classics and Christmas gems.

RAILWAY CLUB, WESTBOROUGH, SCARBOROUGH: Vocalist Maddie Storm.

EVENT

YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. The Flanagan Collective weave the horror of Frankenstein and the fascinating life of Mary Shelley into an unpredictable promenade adventure. Meet at York Theatre Royal at 8pm before going on a journey around the city.

Sunday November 27

PUBS

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Tuppenny Blue. Local band - original jazz/blues, 2-5pm.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke - karaoke, rock and roll bingo and free quiz with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 3pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 3pm until late.

TAP AND SPILE, FALSGRAVE, SCARBOROUGH: Little Big Horn, 5pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Tuppenny Blue. Local blues band, 2-5pm.

THEATRE

SPA GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Sleeping Beauty - Russian State Ballet, 7.30pm

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Rowlies Academy of Dance present the annual Academy Dance Show, 2pm.

BRIDLINGTON SPA: The Orchestra of Opera North Popular Classics Concert at 4pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for more details.

BRIDLINGTON SPA: A Christmas Carol at 2pm and 6pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for more details.

SPOTLIGHT THEATRE, BRIDLINGTON: Christmas with Andre Rieu at 3pm. Tickets through our website or the Spa booking office.

MUSIC

WATERMARK, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Miles Gilderdale and The Blueflies, 6pm-8pm.

BLUE CRUSH BAR, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Alistair Huntley, 6pm-8pm.

EVENTS

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: Indoor Car Boot, 10.30am-1.30pm.

THE ICE FACTOR AT YORK DESIGNER OUTLET: Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland. Visit www.yorkshireswinterwonderland.com. Until Monday 2 January.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING AROUND THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Artist Advent. Brigantia's artists and craftworkers showcase the very best in painting, photography, textile, ceramics and jewellery. Runs until Sunday 22 January. Free entry, open 10.30am-4pm daily. January weekends only 10.30am-4pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: In Passing is a personal transect through the unique populace and landscape of the north. Geoff Hewitt’s inspiration is taken largely from people but is also informed by environment. The images present young with old, hope with regret, the extraordinary in the commonplace. Runs until Friday 25 November.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: Sir Frank Brangwyn - Man of the People, exciting exhibition looks at his work from a different perspective co-curated with Scarborough Museums Trust by Dr Elizabeth Horner. Runs until to January 8. Gallery is open Tuesday-Sunday 10am-5pm and bank holidays.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition runs until December and looks at the lives of three local characters: Joseph Sawdon; George Simpson; and Edward Francis Tudor James. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

THE GALLERY AT WOODEND, THE CRESCENT, SCARBOROUGH: In Stark Contrast - from darkroom to digital An exhibition of mainly black and white photographs spanning more than 30 years and covering several genres from David Arnison a photographer with no formal training. Runs until Wednesday 30 November. Open Monday-Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm.

SCARBOROUGH LIBRARY, VERNON ROAD: Pageants of Scarborough 1912 exhibition runs until December 7.Open Mon, Tue, Fri, 9am-6pm, Wed 10am-6pm, Thu 9am-7pm, Sat 9am-3pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Jorvik Life and Death, a special exhibition which showcases the lasting impact of the Vikings. Located on the site of the medieval St Leonard’s Hospital, now home to the newly-refurbished York Theatre Royal, the exhibition explores the practices of those involved in providing care and remedies in the Viking period and the years that followed. Exhibition visitors can even try their hand at uroscopy, a popular medieval practise of diagnosing illnesses and ailments by examining the colour of urine! Monday to Saturday, 10am-5pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.

PANNETT ART GALLERY, WHITBY: Whitby Art Society presents a new exhibition called Scenes of Great Beauty and Drama which runs until Sunday 27 November. Open Monday-Saturday, 9am-5pm; Sunday, 9.30am-4.30pm.

YORKSHIRE AIR MUSEUM: Gas Bags to Super Zeppelins. Visit http://yorkshireairmuseum.org for more details.

THE TREASURE HOUSE BEVERLEY: Theatre, Crime and Sensation. Soho-born Mary Braddon was a 19th century theatrical and literary sensation who shocked Victorians with scandals in both her writing and personal life. Runs until Saturday 19 November. Visit www.museums.eastriding.gov.uk for more details.

SKIDBY WINDMILL: Gone but not forgotten. This exhibition looks at some of the big East Riding country houses that have disappeared over the years, together with families that built or lived in them and what happened to them. Runs to 20 December.

SEWERBY HALL MUSEUM, SEWERBY: The World and Yarborough George in the 1860s. In 1864 Yarburgh George Lloyd Greame left Sewerby bound for America which was fighting a furious civil war. This exhibition examines the events of the turbulent 1860s and traces Yarburgh's travels in the Americas through his letters to his parents. Runs until 31 March 2017.