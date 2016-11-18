What's On listings

Your guide to what's on around the region this weekend.

Friday 18 November

THEATRE

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: Hull Jazz Festival - For tickets or programme details visit www.hulltruck.co.uk or call 01482 323638.

SPOTLIGHT THEATRE, BRIDLINGTON: Oliver Meech. “When Magic and Science Collide” at 7.30pm. ArtERY live presents Oliver Meech with his one man show. Suitable for all ages. Tickets through Spotlight website or the Spa.

EAST RIDING THEATRE, BEVERLEY: As We Forgive Them - set in a US high security prison over the course of three presidential elections. Visit www.eastridingtheatre.co.uk for more details.

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Father Christmas Needs a Wee, 6pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: This Might Hurt - a new comedy by John Godber, 7.30pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Pipeline Theatre presents Spillikin (A Love Story), 7.30pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL MAIN HOUSE: Night Must Fall - psychological thriller from master playwright Emlyn Williams, 7.30pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL STUDIO: The Rivals, 7.45pm.

EVENTS

POCKLINGTON ARTS CENTRE: Michael Messer’s Acoustic Blues and roots weekend. A weekend of guitar and slide guitar tuition - plus jam sessions, student performances and a special Saturday night concert. Visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk for more details.

PUBS

OLD SHIP INN, ST JOHN STREET, BRIDLINGTON: Ben Parcell at 9pm.

MUSIC

HULL CITY HALL: The ELO Experience – Sensational Tribute to The Electric Light Orchestra. Visit www.hcandl.co.uk/hullcityhall for details.

Saturday 19 November

THEATRE

LUND VILLAGE HALL: Balbir Singh Dance Troupe “East Meets West” – A Triple Bill at 7pm. Tickets £8.50.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: Hull Jazz Festival - for tickets or programme details visit www.hulltruck.co.uk or call 01482 323638.

SPOTLIGHT THEATRE, BRIDLINGTON: Christmas with Andre Rieu at 5pm. Tickets through Spotlight’s website or the Spa booking office.

SPA GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: The Velvet Burlesque, 8pm.

THE BAR, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Charlie and the Light Fantastic, 10.30am.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: This Might Hurt - a new comedy by John Godber, 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Also showing Andre Rieu - Christmas with Andre, live streaming, 5pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL MAIN HOUSE: Night Must Fall - psychological thriller from playwright Emlyn Williams, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL STUDIO: The Rivals, 2pm and 7.45pm.

EVENTS

POCKLINGTON ARTS CENTRE: Michael Messer’s Acoustic Blues and roots weekend. A weekend of guitar and slide guitar tuition - plus jam sessions, student performances and a special Saturday night concert. Visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk for more details.

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: Sci-Fi and Comic Convention, starts 11am.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: Big band tunes from Hull Big Band, City of Hull Youth Jazz Orchestra and East Riding Youth Jazz Orchestra at 3pm.

PUBS

OLD SHIP INN, ST JOHN STREET, BRIDLINGTON: Enlisted at 9pm.

Sunday 20 November

THEATRE

HULL CITY HALL: The Elvis Years – a concert production telling the story of Elvis through the years.

SPOTLIGHT THEATRE, BRIDLINGTON: Tales of Hoffman. Opera, From Covent Garden at 6.15pm. Tickets through Spotlight’s website or the Spa booking office.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Groovy Gazza Productions present A Salute to the 1940s, 2pm.

MUSIC

GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH SPA: Elaine Paige Stripped Back, 7.30pm.

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: Eliza Carthy and The Wayward Band live, 7.30pm.

WATERMARK, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: The Last Resort - phenomenal debut in July, we just had to have them back, 6pm-8pm.

THE WELLY CLUB, HULL: British rockers Reverend and The Makers perform an acoustic set.

EAST RIDING THEATRE: Youth Music Showcase, an evening of music and song. Visit www.eastridingtheatre.co.uk for more details.

EVENTS

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: The Story of Baba and Peter and The Wolf, 2.30pm.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: Springboard Scriptwriters. Enjoy an afternoon of three original stories performed as script-in-hand readings from three emerging writers, 3pm-5pm.

BURTON CONSTABLE HALL: Victorian Christmas Market between 10am and 3pm.

EXHIBITIONS

BEVERLEY MINSTER: Wounded by Martin Waters – The poppy installation this year remembers the work of the stretcher bearers, nursing and medical staff. In remembrance of family and friends now lost.

