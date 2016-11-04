What's on listings

Your guide to what's on around the region this weekend.

Friday 4 November

THEATRE

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: The Pub Corner Poets theatre company - the Be Our Guest residency. For tickets or more details visit www.hulltruck.co.uk or call 01482 323638.

POCKLINGTON ARTS CENTRE: Singer Martyn Joseph at 8pm. Tickets £16. Visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk for more details.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: Broken Biscuits, a new coming of age story by Tom Wells presented by Live Theatre Newcastle and Paines Plough.For tickets or more details visit www.hulltruck.co.uk or call 01482 323638.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: Spillikin by Pipeline Theatre, exploring how technology can help people living with Alzheimer’s. For tickets or more details visit www.hulltruck.co.uk or call 01482 323638.

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Gervase Phinn, 7.30pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Clap Trap Productions present Impact, 7.30pm.

PUBS

Old Ship Inn, Bridlington: Friday Street at 9pm.

EVENTS

Lund Village Hall: Cinema - Eddie the Eagle (UK, Germany, USA 2016) Cert PG at 7pm. Catering as for the theatre. Cafe style set up. Tickets at door £4 adults and £3 under 16s. (www.cinenorth.co.uk/whatson.php).

WHITBY PAVILION COMPLEX: Whitby Goth Weekend November.

EXHIBITIONS

THE SPA, BRIDLINGTON: Watercolour exhibition by artist Andrew Storrie. New Autumnal collection of watercolours for the first of his two upcoming exhibitions. Until 10 November.

YORKSHIRE AIR MUSEUM: Gas Bags to Super Zeppelins. Visit http://yorkshireairmuseum.org for more information.

Saturday 5 November

THEATRE

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: The Pub Corner Poets theatre company - the Be Our Guest residency. For tickets or more details visit www.hulltruck.co.uk or call 01482 323638.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: Broken Biscuits, a new coming of age story by Tom Wells presented by Live Theatre Newcastle and Paines Plough.For tickets or more details visit www.hulltruck.co.uk or call 01482 323638.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: Spillikin by Pipeline Theatre, exploring how technology can help people living with Alzheimer’s. For tickets or more details visit www.hulltruck.co.uk or call 01482 323638.

JOSEPH ROWNTREE THEATRE, YORK: York Light Youth’s West Side Story, the award-winning adaptation of the classic romantic tragedy, Romeo and Juliet, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Visit www.josephrowntreetheatre.co.uk for more details.

MUSIC

THE BARBICAN, YORK: KT Tunstall plus support from 7pm. Visit www.yorkbarbican.co.uk for more details.

PUBS

THE QUEEN’S HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: Bladerunner, 9pm.

EVENTS

WHITBY PAVILION COMPLEX: Whitby Goth Weekend November.

YORK RACECOURSE: Breeders Cup evening. Visit www.yorkracecourse.co.uk for more details.

EASTFIELD SHOWFIELD, DUNNINGTON: Dunnington Bonfire, fireworks and live music at 4.45pm.

Skydive centre, Grindale: The Bonfire Bash and fireworks at 7pm. Bonfire lit at 7.30pm.

BEVERLEY WESTWOOD: Bonfire and fireworks run by Beverley Lions at 6.15pm.

SHIP INN, SEWERBY: Bonfire and fireworks from 6pm in aid of YAA.

Sunday 6 November

THEATRE

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Bolshoi Ballet Captured Live - The Bright Stream, 3pm.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: Hull Truck Screen - Who Framed Roger Rabbit at 3pm.

MUSIC

EAST RIDING THEATRE: East Riding Suzuki Violin Group. Visit www.eastridingtheatre.co.uk for more information.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: Hackney Colliery Band perform a mix of musical genres. For tickets or more details visit www.hulltruck.co.uk or call 01482 323638.

WATERMARK, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Rich Adams and The Great American Songbook, 6pm-8pm.

BLUE CRUSH BAR, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Alistair Huntley, 6pm-8pm.

EVENT

WHITBY PAVILION COMPLEX: Whitby Goth Weekend November 2016.

THE BARBICAN, YORK: Festival of Remembrance at 3.30pm.

SEWERBY HALL: Giving Nature a Home event run by the RSPB. Visit www.sewerbyhall.co.uk for more information.

East Riding Leisure Bridlington: East Riding Youth Dance - County Company at 10.15am. Visit www.eryd.co.uk for more details.

EXHIBITIONS

BEVERLEY ART GALLERY: A Different Way of Thinking – A major player in the development of Modernist British painting, this exhibition explores Barns-Graham’s work as a printmaker from her first linocuts of the 1950s to works in the 1990s.

YORKSHIRE AIR MUSEUM: Gas Bags to Super Zeppelins. Visit http://yorkshireairmuseum.org for more information.

