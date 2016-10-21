What's On listings

Your guide to what's on around the region this weekend.

Friday 21 October

THEATRE

BRIDLINGTON SPA: Comedian Dave Spikey at 7.30pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for more details.

EAST RIDING THEATRE: Lit Up Festival - Sarah Crowe - The perfect event for theatre and literature fans and a great night out for the girls (and boys, of course). Visit www.eastridingtheatre.co.uk for details.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Dirty Dancing, 5.30pm and 8.30pm.

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Magical Mozart by Candlelight, 7.30pm.

McCARTHY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: How to Date a Feminist, 7.45pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL STUDIO: Underneath a Magical Moon, 11am, 1.30pm and 6pm.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: James Aconley and NAP Music Productions present West End Nights, 7.30pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Jenny Eclair - How To Be A Middle Aged Woman (without going insane), 8pm.

MUSIC

FIBBERS, YORK: Tribute act The Complete Stone Roses at 8pm. Visit www.fibbers.co.uk for more details.

FIBBERS, YORK: Tribute act Ultimate Daft Punk at 11pm. Visit www.fibbers.co.uk for more details.

EVENTS

BRIDLINGTON SPA: Amateur Boxing at 7.30pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for details.

PUBS

Old Ship Inn, St John Street, Bridlington: Shaun Andrews at 9pm.

EXHIBITION

YORKSHIRE AIR MUSEUM: Gas Bags to Super Zeppelins. Visit http://yorkshireairmuseum.org for more details.

Saturday 22 October

THEATRE

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Dirty Dancing, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

McCARTHY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: How to Date a Feminist, 2.45pm and 7.45pm.

THE BAR, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Charlie and the Light Fantastic, 10.30am.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL STUDIO: Underneath a Magical Moon, 11am and 1.30pm.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: James Aconley and NAP Music Productions present West End Nights, 7.30pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL MAIN HOUSE: This Might Hurt by John Godber, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

MUSIC

SEWERBY METHODIST CHURCH: Night at the Proms will take place from 7pm with a performance by the Hunmanby Silver Band. Tickets cost £6.50 and can be purchased by calling 01262 602368.

BRIDLINGTON SPA: The Simon & Garfunkel Story at 7.30pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for more details.

EAST RIDING THEATRE: Kiki and Carmelo tour their spellbinding acoustic live show. Visit www.eastridingtheatre.co.uk for details.

Wetwang Village Hall: Wangfest featuring local bands Chapter Four, Kubo Loco, Amber Warren, and Ollie Smith and the Black Bucks between 6pm and 11.30pm. Refreshments will be available to purchase. Tickets are priced at £10 each are on sale now by contacting 01377 338053 or emailing katy@yorkshirewoldsrailway.org.uk.

exhibition

Gallery Forty-Nine, Bridlington: Flamborough-based artists Stephanie Archer and Dr Richard Muir have joined forces for Pools, Patterns and Seasons. Exhibition ends today.

Sunday 23 October

THEATRE

SPA COMPLEX, SCARBOROUGH: Vintage Fair, 10am-5pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Jimmy Carr, The Best Of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits Tour, 8pm.

THE BARBICAN, YORK: Irrational: Romesh Ranganathan’s brand new show. Visit www.yorkbarbican.co.uk for more details.

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Unique Komedy Ukulele Orchestra - ‘Uke Sexy Thing’, 7.30pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: North Country Theatre present The Wish House, 7.30pm.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: The Gaul. Visit www.hulltruck.co.uk or call 01482 323638 for more information.

EVENTS

WHITBY PAVILION COMPLEX: Musicport 2016.

SPURN POINT: Spurn Safari – a special tour of Spurn and the lighthouse. Travel in comfort along Spurn in a Unimog and get to the top of the lighthouse. Visit www.ywt.org.uk for full details of events.

EAST RIDING LEISURE, BRIDLINGTON: East Riding Youth Dance - County Company at the Dance Studio 10.15am to 2.15pm. Visit www.eryd.co.uk fro more details.

RSPB BEMPTON CLIFFS: Spooktacular Fun – Halloween crafts to take home, have your face painted as a ghastly ghoul and listen to spooky tales from the cliffs between 9:30am to 16:30pm.

EXHIBITION

YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Jorvik Life and Death, a special exhibition which showcases the lasting impact of the Vikings. Located on the site of the medieval St Leonard’s Hospital, now home to the newly-refurbished York Theatre Royal, the exhibition explores the practices of those involved in providing care and remedies in the Viking period and the years that followed. Monday to Saturday, 10am-5pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.

