What's On listings

Your guide to what's on around the region this weekend.

Friday 14 October

THEATRE

EAST RIDING THEATRE: Hamlet – ERT’s inaugural Shakespeare production on this the 400th anniversary of his death at 7.30pm. Visit www.eastridingtheatre.co.uk for details.

BRIDLINGTON SPA: Little Shop of Horrors starring Rhydian as The Dentist at 7.30pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for more details.

POCKLINGTON ARTS CENTRE: Comedian Jeremy Hardy at 8pm. He is in his fourth decade as a stand-up this year.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Underneath A Magical Moon: Tutti Frutti Productions of Peter Pan at 11am and 1.30pm. Visit www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk for more details.

MUSIC

The Adelphi, Hull: Six-piece folk rock band Blackbeard’s Tea Party are set to play an intimate show at 8pm. Tickets for the show are on sale at https://www.hullboxoffice.co.uk/tickets/buy_ticket/1213

EVENTS

BRIDLINGTON SPA: Bridlington and Yorkshire Coast Business Awards 2016 at 6.30pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for more details.

Exhibitions

Bayle Museum, Bridlington: New exhibition ‘Cheering On The Homefront’ between 11am and 4pm. Exhibition runs until Monday 31 October.

Gallery Forty-Nine, Bridlington: Flamborough-based artists Stephanie Archer and Dr Richard Muir have joined forces for Pools, Patterns and Seasons. Exhibition runs until Saturday 22 October from 11.30am to 4pm.

THE TREASURE HOUSE, BEVERLEY: Theatre, Crime and Sensation. Soho-born Mary Braddon was a 19th century literary sensation who shocked Victorians with scandals in both her writing and personal life. Runs until Saturday 19 November.

Saturday 15 October

THEATRE

BRIDLINGTON SPA: Little Shop of Horrors starring Rhydian as The Dentist at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for more details.

EAST RIDING THEATRE: Eva Hoffman And Susan Quilliam: The School Of Life. Visit www.eastridingtheatre.co.uk for details.

UNIVERSITY OF HULL: Hull Chamber Music and the University of Hull are delighted to bring an ensemble from the Royal Northern Sinfonia to the newly refurbished Middleton Hall.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: Turning the Tide. A powerful multi-media production with spoken word & song, image and film portraying the Hull 1968 Trawler Tragedy. For tickets or more details visit www.hulltruck.co.uk or call 01482 323638.

EVENTS

HULL CITY HALL: Comedian Adam Mills: Clown Heart, tickets £21 on sale now from 01482 300 300. Or visit www.hullcc.gov.uk/hullnewtheatre.

The Robert Fuller Gallery: Wildlife artist Robert E Fuller hosts a talk and slideshow for Macmillan Cancer research. Tickets, £10, available from www.robertefuller.com or by calling 01759 368355.

WALTON STREET, HULL: Hull Fair, one of the largest travelling fairs in Europe with over 250 rides.

BEVERLEY MINSTER: Tracy Borman: The Private Lives Of The Tudors at 5.30pm. Part of Beverley Literature Festival. Visit www.litup.org.uk or 01482 392699 for details.

EXHIBITIONS

YORKSHIRE AIR MUSEUM: Gas Bags to Super Zeppelins. Visit http://yorkshireairmuseum.org for more details.

BURTON CONSTABLE HALL: Emma Stothard’s exhibition of willow and wire sculpture inspired by the eighteenth century history of the Burton Constable Parkland. Ends tomorrow. Visit www.burtonconstable.com for more details.

Sunday 16 October

THEATRE

HULL CITY HALL: Westlife frontman Shane Filan’s Right Here Tour. Tickets, priced between £32.50 and £50,are available by calling 01482 300300. Or visit www.hullcc.gov.uk/hullnewtheatre.

BRIDLINGTON SPA: Buckrose Proms and Afternoon Tea at 2pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for more details.

EAST RIDING THEATRE: Lit Up Festival – Eva Hoffman and Susan Quilliam – The School of Life: How to be Bored/How to Choose a Partner. Visit www.eastridingtheatre.co.uk for details.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: King Lear (film). RSC Associate Artist Antony Sher plays King Lear in one of the bard’s most powerful plays, directed by RSC Artist Director Gregory Doran. For tickets or more details visit www.hulltruck.co.uk or call 01482 323638.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Hatton School of Performing Arts presents Monsters, Myths and Mysteries, 2pm.

MUSIC

SEWERBY HALL AND GARDENS: An afternoon with Pure Sax at 2pm. Visit www.sewerbyhall.co.uk for more details.

EVENTS

SPURN POINT: Spurn Safari – a special tour of Spurn and the lighthouse. Travel in comfort along Spurn in a Unimog and get to the top of the lighthouse. Visit www.ywt.org.uk for full details of events.

EXHIBITIONS

YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Jorvik Life and Death, an exhibition which showcases the lasting impact of the Vikings. Located on the site of the medieval St Leonard’s Hospital, now home to the newly-refurbished York Theatre Royal, the exhibition explores the practices of those involved in providing care and remedies in the Viking period. Monday to Saturday, 10am-5pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.

