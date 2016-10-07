What's on listings

Your guide to what's on around the region this weekend.

Friday 7 October

THEATRE

EAST RIDING THEATRE: Hamlet - ERT’s inaugural Shakespeare production on this the 400th anniversary of his death at 7.30pm. Visit www.eastridingtheatre.co.uk for details.

BRIDLINGTON SPA: Jane McDonald Live in Concert 2016 at 7.30pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for more details.

SPOTLIGHT THEATRE, BRIDLINGTON: Tommy Cooper ‘Just Like That’. The show about the much-loved comedian embarks on a nationwide tour after sell-out success at the West End’s Museum of Comedy. Visit www.spotlighttheatrebrid.co.uk for more details.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Karaoke Theatre Company proudly presented by the Stephen Joseph Theatre in association with Alan Ayckbourn, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

EVENTS

BEVERLEY LITERATURE FESTIVAL: A packed programme of author events, workshops, children’s activities and films. Visit beverley-literature-festival.org for full details.

PUBS

Old Ship Inn, St John Street, Bridlington: Enlisted at 9pm

EXHIBITIONS

BURTON CONSTABLE HALL: Emma Stothard’s A delightful exhibition of willow and wire sculpture inspired by the eighteenth century history of the Burton Constable Parkland. Visit www.burtonconstable.com for more details.

BEVERLEY MINSTER: Exhibition of original oil paintings by John Balman. Runs until Sunday 9 October.

THE TREASURE HOUSE BEVERLEY: Theatre, Crime and Sensation. Soho-born Mary Braddon was a 19th century theatrical and literary sensation who shocked Victorians with scandals in both her writing and personal life. Visit www.museums.eastriding.gov.uk for more details .

Saturday 8 October

MUSIC

BURTON AGNES HALL: The North Wolds Lions Club have once again organised their annual Brass Band Concert in the main hall of Burton Agnes Hall, 7.30pm.

YORK BARBICAN: Chase and Status (DJ Set). Visit www.yorkbarbican.co.uk for more details.

CHERRY BURTON VILLAGE HALL: Singer Emma King touring her new album from 6.30 onwards.

THEATRE

EAST RIDING THEATRE: Hamlet - ERT’s inaugural Shakespeare production on this the 400th anniversary of his death at 7.30pm. Visit www.eastridingtheatre.co.uk for details.

BRIDLINGTON SPA: Michelle Hatton presents One Night Only at 7.30pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for more details.

HULL CITY HALL: Comedian Josh Widdicombe – What Do I Do Now. Visit www.hullcc.gov.uk for details.

SPOTLIGHT THEATRE, BRIDLINGTON: Tristan and Isolde at 5pm. Visit www.spotlighttheatrebrid.co.uk for more details.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Henceforward by Alan Ayckbourn, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Consuming Passions written by Alan Ayckbourn. Performances to take place at lunchtimes in the Bistro 12pm-1pm.

PUBS

Old Ship Inn, St John Street, Bridlington: Something The Dog Dragged In at 9pm.

EXHIBITIONS

YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Jorvik Life and Death, a special exhibition which showcases the lasting impact of the Vikings. Located on the site of the medieval St Leonard’s Hospital, now home to the York Theatre Royal. Monday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm.

Sunday 9 October

THEATRE

EAST RIDING THEATRE: Hamlet - ERT’s inaugural Shakespeare production on this the 400th anniversary of his death at 7.30pm. Visit www.eastridingtheatre.co.uk for details.

BRIDLINGTON SPA: Dining with Death at 7pm. A brand new murder mystery! Visit www.thespabridlington.com for more details.

SPOTLIGHT THEATRE: Sleeping Beauty at 7pm. Visit www.spotlighttheatrebrid.co.uk for more details.

JOSEPH ROWNTREE THEATRE: The Steve Cassidy Band complete with a primary school choir at 7.30pm. Visit www.josephrowntreetheatre.co.uk for more details.

ST MARY’S CHURCH, BEVERLEY: National Rural Touring Strategic Dance Project’s I Wish Her Well at 7.30pm.

LUND VILLAGE HALL: The Last Station Keeper at 7.30pm. Tickets £9.50. Children £5. Call 01377 219598 for more details.

THE FRUIT: Comedian Nish Kumar – Long Word.

EVENTS

SPURN POINT: Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s Spurn Safari. Visitwww.ywt.org.uk for more information.

RSPB Bempton: Binocular and Telescope Demonstration between 10am and 4pm. Visitwww.rspb.org.uk to discover more events.

SEWERBY HALL AND GARDENS: Craft Fair between 11am to 4pm. Visit www.sewerbyhall.co.uk for details.

EXHIBITIONS

YORKSHIRE AIR MUSEUM: Gas Bags to Super Zeppelins. Visit http://yorkshireairmuseum.org for more details.

BEVERLEY MINSTER: Exhibition of original oil paintings by John Balman. Finishes today.

Bayle Museum, Bridlington: New exhibition ‘Cheering On The Homefront’ between 11am and 4pm. Exhibition runs until Monday 31 October.

