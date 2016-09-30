What's on listings

Your guide to what's on around the region this weekend.

Friday 30 September

THEATRE

BRIDLINGTON SPA: Jackson Live in Concert at 7.30pm. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for more details.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: When We Are Married. J B Priestley’s heartily entertaining northern comedy plays right into the hands of the remarkable Northern Broadsides at 7.30pm. Visit www.hulltruck.co.uk for more details.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: Grace Surman Presents: Things Stack Up. Visit www.hulltruck.co.uk for more details.

EAST RIDING THEATRE: Hamlet - ERT’s inaugural Shakespeare production on this the 400th anniversary of his death at 7.30pm. Visit www.eastridingtheatre.co.uk for details.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Henceforward by Alan Ayckbourn, 7.30pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Consuming Passions written by Alan Ayckbourn. Performances to take place at lunchtimes in the Bistro 12pm-1pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: The Ballroom Dance Sensation - Keep Dancing, 7.30pm.

EXHIBITIONS

SEWERBY HALL AND GARDENS: A display about the hit movie Dad’s Army to coincide with the home entertainment release and mark the anniversary of the D-Day landings. Today is the last chance to the exhibition.

BEVERLEY MINSTER: Exhibition of original oil paintings by John Balman. Runs until Sunday 9 October.

BAYLE MUSEUM, BRIDLINGTON: New exhibition ‘Cheering On The Homefront’ between 11am and 4pm. Exhibition runs until Monday 31 October.

GALLERY FORTY-NINE, BRIDLINGTON: Flamborough-based artists Stephanie Archer and Dr Richard Muir have joined forces for Pools, Patterns and Seasons. The exhibition then runs until Saturday 22 October from 11.30am to 4pm.

Saturday 1 Ocober

THEATRE

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: Hull Truck Screen - Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory at 11am.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: Hull Truck Screen – Cymbeline by RSC at 7pm.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: When We Are Married. J B Priestley’s heartily entertaining northern comedy at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Visit www.hulltruck.co.uk for more details.

EAST RIDING THEATRE: Hamlet - ERT’s inaugural Shakespeare production on this the 400th anniversary of his death at 7.30pm. Visit www.eastridingtheatre.co.uk for details.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Henceforward by Alan Ayckbourn, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Karaoke Theatre Company proudly presented by the Stephen Joseph Theatre in association with Alan Ayckbourn, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: The Ballroom Dance Sensation - Keep Dancing, 7.30pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Tcha Limberger’s Budapest Gypsy Orchestra at 7.30pm. Visit www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk for more details.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Your Bard – Written and performed by Nicholas Collett, with additional material by William Shakespeare at 2pm and 7.45pm. Visit www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk for more details.

JOSEPH ROWNTREE THEATRE, YORK: Music Legends: Just Dance at 7pm. Visit www.josephrowntreetheatre.co.uk for more details.

EVENTS

SPURN POINT: Join Yorkshire Wildlife Trust for Weird Waders Of Spurn 3pm to 5pm. Visit http://www.ywt.org.uk/events for more details.

EXHIBITION

BEVERLEY MINSTER: Exhibition of original oil paintings by John Balman. The exhibition runs until Sunday 9 October.

Sunday 2 October

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Henceforward by Alan Ayckbourn, 3pm.

POCKLINGTON ARTS CENTRE: Royal Opera House Live - Norma at 2pm. Antonio Pappano conducts a wonderful cast led by Sonya Yoncheva, Joseph Calleja and Sonia Ganassi in a new production of Bellini’s operatic masterpiece.

Spotlight Theatre, Bridlington: Norma – with music by Bellini this is an opera of tragic intensity written round the theme of a woman’s scorn at 7.15pm.

MUSIC

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Whitby Blues Festival 2016, 2pm.

WATERMARK, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: The Tom Townsend Blues Band, 7pm-9pm.

YORK FIBBERS: Ministry of Sound Society: Freshers Rave starting at 10pm. Visit www.fibbers.co.uk for more details.

SEWERBY HALL AND GARDENS: An afternoon with Kenny Stamp (Solo Trombonist) at 2pm.

EVENTS

BRIDLINGTON SPA: Bridlington’s first Comic Con 2016 from 11am. Visit www.thespabridlington.com for more details.

Beverley Saturday Market: Beverley Food Festival with over 100 stalls, offering the very best in locally grown and produced food and drink from 9.30am to 4pm.

Humber Bridge COUNTRY PARK: Farmers Market between 9am to 1pm.

RSPB Bempton: Walking with gannets. Find out how gannets find a mate, dive for food, where they go when they leave the cliffs and much more at 11am. Visit rspb.org.uk/bemptoncliffs for more details about events at the centre.

