VIDEO: Leeds Festival Sunday tickets sold out for headliner Eminem

Eminem fans still after tickets to see the rap legend returning to Leeds Festival this summer will now have to buy a weekend camping pass - Sunday day tickets have sold out.

With only 10 weeks to go - Leeds and sister event, Reading Festival, take place August 25-27 - bosses say those heading to Leeds can still buy weekend tickets, day tickets for Friday, headlined by Muse,and Saturday, when Kasabian top the bill.

It's a similar story in Reading, where weekend, Friday ad Sunday day tickets are still available, but day tickets for Eminem's Saturday show have also sold out. Kasabian headline on Friday and Muse on Sunday.

VIDEO: Chart-toppers Kasabian played an exclusive, intimate acoustic show for 500 Leeds and Reading tickets holders at St Laurence Church in Reading. Watch them performing Underdog - CLICK HERE.

​BUY LEEDS AND READING FESTIVAL TICKETS: Tickets for Reading & Leeds Festivals 2017 are available as part of an instalment plan, with an initial payment of £50, plus booking fee, Weekend camping tickets are £205, plus booking fee. Day tickets are £65 (Leeds Sunday and Reading Saturday sold out), Early entry permits are £20; camper van permits , £75; seat of luxury, £35 (Reading sold out); lockers, £20; Reading car park, £10; mobile charging £20

Consistently seen as one of the greatest rappers of all time, Eminem is not only a titan in hip-hop but in modern culture itself.

One of the biggest selling artists of the 21st century, his razor-sharp wit and impeccable larger than life anthems continue to defy boundaries, with the likes of ‘Lose Yourself’, ‘My Name Is’, ’Not Afraid' and ‘The Monster’ all storming charts and record collections around the world.

His return to Reading and Leeds marks an extremely rare opportunity to witness an icon in the flesh, with a set that’ll add another legendary chapter to the story of Eminem.

Festival fans were today urged to buy their tickets from official ticket agents as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

A spokesman said: "Those who’ve missed out on the opportunity to catch Leeds Festival’s Sunday line up can still purchase Leeds Festival weekend tickets, to catch incredible Sunday acts such as Eminem, Major Lazer, Korn, Migos, While She Sleeps and many more.

Kasabian played an exclusive, intimate acoustic show for 500 Leeds and Reading Festival tickets holders at St Laurence Church in Reading. Photo: Dijana Capan

“Eminem returning to Reading and Leeds is beyond exciting.

"His 2013 headline performance was incredible and we can’t wait to have him back. We also have Kasabian and Muse, wit sets from more than 200 additional incredible acts. On teh Sunday in Leeds we also have comedy stars including Bill Bailey and Simon Amstell."

Leeds and Reading Festivals line up this year also includes former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, Yorkshire's latest Radio 1 stars The Sherlocks, Haim, Bastille, Two Door Cinema Club, At The Drive In, You Me At Six, Fatboy Slim, Halsey, Charli XCX, Glass Animals, Korn, PVRIS, Wiley and many more,

Comedy stars on its Alternative Stage will also include Katherine Ryan, Seann Walsh (Reading Only), Tape Face, Jonathan Pie, Iain Stirling, and Piff The Magic Dragon.

Headliners Muse

It will also feature WiFi Wars, bringing an interactive comedy show to the forefront of festival-goers for a night of comedy, quizzes and challenges.

Renowned indie club night Propaganda will provide a late night disco soundtrack with special guest appearances lined up from breakthrough main stage blazers Blossoms, who will delve into their record collection for a DJ set, it was also announced today.

With Buttoned Down Disco on hand to bring the multi-genred hits in Reading, the time-travelling thrills of the Hot Dub Time Machine lining up the heavy-hitters in Leeds and Rave Karaoke providing the perfect Leeds moment to sing-along to late-night dance favourites

