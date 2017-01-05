VIDEO: Croupier training for new jobs at £3m revamped Grosvenor Casino Leeds Westgate

Play your cards right and you could soon have a licence to thrill with croupier training underway to fill new jobs after a £3m revamp at Grosvenor Casino Leeds Westgate.

And you don't need to be a maths genius or be able to shuffle cards like magician Dynamo.

Bosses say the most important thing is an outgoing personality to work the 17 live gaming tables at the casino in Wellington Bridge Street.

The casino employs around 140 people, including bar, restaurant and other staff, with an additional 20 new jobs to follow it new make-over, which includes a second gaming licence to allow an extra 20 slot machines. The casino also boasts 10 competition and five cash poker tables.

Croupier training is ongoing and continuous with the next six-week course starting next month and referrals from local job centres.

General Manager John Fordham explained how they train people to gain a Gambling Commission licence, with skills which can be used around the world - from Leeds to Las Vegas.

Trainees are instructed in roulette, blackjack and three card poker, with a focus on key payout numbers, so an emphasis on learning 35, 17, 11, eight and five times-tables.

"That sounds daunting. Trust me, it isn't. We haven't failed anyone yet. You just need an open mind and a really basic understanding of maths," said John.

"You don't need to be Dynamo when you start to shuffle the cards. To be really proficient will take six weeks but we can teach you the basic skills of that in an hour.

Lady luck Erika Grafman was dealt a winning hand with croupier training at Grosvenor Casino Leeds Westgate.

"What we look for is personality over ability. People that are engaged with our brand, are of an outgoing nature and can deliver good customer service. Everything else can be taught.

"We offer a career over a job and a skill that you will have for life, which you can take anywhere."

Trainee croupier Jamie Firth, 28, of Leeds, a former calls centre manager, said: "The job centre put me on this course. I've always enjoyed gaming and I wanted a new skills set. Training is intensive but enjoyable. We have a good laugh."

Stacey Crossley, 34, of Seacroft, was a full time mum before applying for the course. She said: "My son is 16 and I've got loads of spare time on my hands. Casinos have always fascinated me, so I thought, 'why not give it a go'?

Job hunters can back a winner with croupier training at the newly refurbished casino.

Mum of two Erika Grafman, 25, also Leeds, has worked as a croupier at the casino for five years and recommends the training. She said: "It's a great opportunity because I've got this career for life."

The £3m refurbishment comes a year after the Boxing Day floods which closed many businesses in the area.

It's restaurant has been redesigned to deliver a full dining experience but with an emphasis on allowing customers to dine anywhere within the casino. The car park has been increased and there is also a new smoking area.

For more information and job opportunities visit www.grosvenorcasinos.com, www.facebook.com/grosvenorleedswestgate and www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/jobs

