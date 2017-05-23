Town’s seafood festival is off the menu this year

Funding problems have forced the cancellations of the popular Bridlington Seafood Festival this year.

The event attracted thousands of visitors to the harbour last summer and it was shortlisted at East Yorkshire’s premier tourism awards in March.

But organisers have confirmed it will not return in 2017, although they are looking at introducing something similar in future years.

A statement from the organising committee said: “With great regret we have to announce that there will not be a Great Bridlington Seafood Festival this year.

“The event has been hugely popular over the last two years and the organising committee has been delighted to have this opportunity to celebrate our town and raise the profile of its great seafood industry.

“Unfortunately, identifying funding to run the festival again this year has been a problem.

“Everyone on the organising committee feels passionately about holding the event, however, so we are certainly not abandoning it.

“Just now we are regrouping and reconsidering all of our options and we hope to be back with some new ideas in the future.”

The festival made the final five in the Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards’ Small Tourism Event, for those which attract less than under 30,000 people, where it comepeted against Driffield Show, Beverley Puppet Festival and the eventual winner, Rod Stewart’s gig in Hull.