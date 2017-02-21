Wizard role for Corrie’s Steve at Brid Spa

Oh no It isn’t. Oh yes it is! Easter Panto is just around the corner and Trio Entertainment is touring The Wizard of Oz – starring former Coronation Street star Steve Arnold.

The production is heading to the Spa Theatre in Bridlington for wo performances on Saturday May 6 at 2pm and 7pm.

Steven Arnold, famous for playing Ashley Peacock, leaves his butchering days behind him for life in a farmers field, starring as the Scarecrow.

Starring alongside Steven is Britain’s Got Talent finalist Steven Hall who will be playing ethe Cowardly Lion.

Completing the cast are Blackpool cabaret star Victoria Roberts who plays the Wicked Witch of the West, Gary Amos as Tin Man, Mervyn Francis plays the mysterious role of the Wizard of Oz, vocalist Bessie McMillan as Dorothy Gale and Lauren Wootton is Glinda the Good Fairy.

Children from Bridlington-based Collette Tyler School of Dance will play Munchkins and will sing, act and dance.

Tickets: 01262 678258.