Win tickets to Orchestra of Opera North

Yorkshire’s own symphony orchestra, the Orchestra of Opera North, will be making two visits to the Spa, Bridlington,this winter, and you can win a pair of tickets to its opening concert.

The seafront Spa will provide the perfect setting for a nautically-inspired programme on Sunday November 27 at 4pm, when Swiss conductor Stefan Blunier takes the helm for Popular Classics. Berlioz’s Overture Le Corsaire celebrates the life of the buccaneer while Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade includes some intense scene-painting of the changing moods of the ocean. Starting out on dry land, Prokofiev’s exhilarating Romeo and Juliet Suite No.1 launches the evening.

Christmas celebrations get under way with the orchestra’s second concert The Snowman and Other Tales on Friday December 16, promising an enthralling audio-visual treat for all the family.

