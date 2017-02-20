Spin us a yarn – invite from actors

Other Lives Productions – Neil King and Richard Averuy with the East Riding Theatre invites you to spin a tale, fact or fiction. You may perform your story, or if you prefer it can be performed by a professional actor, at one of several venues in April and May.

Entries are invited from anybody, young or old. Stories must be between 1,000 and 2,000 words in length, and submitted via email attachment, with TALE-SPINNER in the subject line, to otherlivesproductions@yahoo.co.uk.

Submissions are welcomed as soon as possible, but in any event no later than 31st March 2017. A panel will make a final decision as to which tales are used.

The main aim of the evening will be entertainment, but there will be a competitive element in that at the end of each evening there will be a prize-giving prize based upon audience votes. There is no entry fee for the stories, but the audience will be charged and this will fund prizes and pay for venues.

Venues are (7.30pm at all venues):

The East Riding Theatre on Thursday April 13 and Friday April 14.

Bishop Burton Village Hall on Saturday April 29

Swanland Village Hall on Saturday May 13

The Old Chapel, North Dalton Friday May19

The East Riding Theatre on Wednesday May 24 and Thursday May 25.