He was knighted in the New Year’s Honours, and now Sir Ken Dodd is coming back to Bridlington.

The veteran comic will be performing one of his legendary shows at The Spa on Saturday, March 25.

Widely regarded as a national treasure, the show will feature laughter and songs, ranging from opera to ballads, presented in his unique way.

Tickets are priced £22 and are on sale now from bridspa.com or by calling 678258.