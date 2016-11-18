Season’s best entertainment Spotlight Theatre

Music hall and pantomime are on the bill for the festive season at Spotlight Theatre, Bridlington.

Plus there is a programme of song and dance from youngsters in Heroes and Villains.

An afternoon of dance , drama and song featuring superheroes , everyday heroes and a fair share of baddies including excerpts from Matilda, Phantom, Big Hero 6.

Presented by Spotlight Stars, the junior section of Spotlight Theatre, it is a must see show for all the family.

It is on Saturday December 3 and Sunday December 4 at 2.30pm.

Spotlight Theatre pantomime this year is Little Red Riding Hood.

It runs on Saturday December 10, Friday December 16, Saturday December 17, Thursday December 22, Friday December 23, Thursday December 29, Friday December 30, Friday January 6 and Saturday January 7 at 7.30pm.

It can also be seen on Sunday December 11, 18 and January 8 at 2.30pm.

Enjoy an evening of old time music hall memories with Spotlight Theatre’s in-house company in A Christmas Old Time Music Hall.

Join in some well known chorus songs including a selection from Showboat.

There will also be old time solo songs, plus comedy routines.

And, being the festive time of the year, there will also be the traditional Christmas carols for all to join in.

It runs from Tuesday December 6 to Thursday December 8 and Tuesday December 13 to Thursday December 15 at 7,30pm.

Tickets from the Spa.