Russell Brand’s new tour dates for York and Hull

Comedy fans have a huge treat ahead, with global comedy big-hitter Russell Brand touring to the region.
The multi award-winning comic and actor will be bringing his new show Re:Birth to York Barbican on Thursday October 12 at 8pm and Hull City Hall on Wednesday June 6 2018 at 8pm.
Since rising to fame in 2003, Russell Brand has established himself as one of the world’s most celebrated stand-up comedians. His acclaimed tours include 2006’s Shame, 2007’s Only Joking, 2009’s Scandalous (which marked his US live debut) and 2013’s critically acclaimed and hugely successful Messiah Complex (which was also a best-selling DVD).
Aside from stand-up, Russell is also a phenomenally successful broadcaster, actor, author, podcaster, columnist, political commentator as well as mental health and drug rehabilitation activist.
Describing his new show, Russell said: “How do we make sense of the madness of our lives once we become parents? What am I going to tell my daughter about conformity and responsibility?
“What happens if she grows up to be like me or, worse, date someone like me?”
Tickets for Russell Brand: Re:Birth tour go on sale at both venues from 10am tomorrow. York box office is on 01423 502116. Hull City Hall is on 01482 300 306.
