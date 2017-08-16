Robin brings some Strictly genie-us to the Spa panto

This year’s stars of Bridlington Spa’s pantomime got their first look around the theatre this week and said they can’t wait to get on stage.

Top of the bill in Aladdin is former Strictly dancer Robin Windsor, who partnered Patsy Kensit and Lisa Riley on the hit BBC show.

The cast take their first steps on stage at the Spa

He said he is keen to prove he is more than a dancer when he takes on the role of the genie.

“It such a lovely theatre, and the shows will be very intimate.

“I have been touring for the last three years and have danced at almost every theatre in the country, but this place is great.”

It is only Robin’s second panto, after working in Llandudno two years ago, but he is a huge fan of them. I absolutely love Christmas and go every year to a pantomime. Everybody here at the Spa seems fantastic and I am sure we will all come together and put on a good show.”

Robin Windsor is swapping Strictly for the Spa

Robin is following in the footsteps of another Strictly star, politician Ann Widdecombe, who waltzed into the Spa show last year.

“Ann was absolutely fantastic on Strictly, so game for a laugh and she really let herself go.”

Asa Elliott performed alongside the former MP last year in Snow White and is delighted to be back at the Spa for another year.

Best known for his work on TV comedy Benidorm, he said starring in panto was ‘the best job in the world’.

Asa Elliott and Charley Maclaren get into the swing of things

“It’s like a big family and the people of Bridlington are so nice. I feel at home and we are part of the community’s Christmas.

“We spend a lot of time together and pantomime has now become part of my family’s Christmas.

“During the year, I have received loads of messages from people in Bridlington, asking if I was coming back, and I was out in Benidorm earlier this year and there seemed to be quite a few people from this area there.”

Once the pantomime is finished, it won’t take long for Asa to be back at the Spa, as he is planning a night of swing, with a 10-piece orchestra, in the Royal Hall in February.

Robin Windsor

Joe Standerline is another actor to return, and he is currently working on some more of his flamboyant and colourful dame costumes.

Stepping into the role of Widow Twanky this year, Joe makes hisown outlandish outfits and has a collection of more than 50 at home.

“They’ll be bigger and better than ever this year. Widow Twanky’s elves are still working on some of them in my magic cupboard at home.”

Joe used to visit Bridlington as a child and has fond memories of The Spa: “It’s nostalgic as well as new. There is no theatre like it. The welcome is wonderful when you walk through the door and I can’t remember a quiet show last year. The energy you get back from the Bridlington audience is fantastic.”

A newcomer to the cast is Charley Maclaren who plays Princess Jasmine.

l Aladdin starts at Bridlington Spa on December 15 and runs until January 2.