Rehearsals start for bitter-sweet drama

Rehearsals are well under way for The Night Season at East Riding Theatre, Beverley.

Set in Ireland, it follows the Kennedy sisters who, abandoned by their mother at an early age, have been brought up by their drunken father and eccentric grandma.

Normal life is disrupted when a film actor playing the poet Yeats comes to lodge at their house.

Speaking of his choice of play, director Adrian Rawlins said:

“I’m sure everyone will relate in some way to the loves, losses, dreams, disappointments and triumphs of the Kennedy family.

“What makes the play so special, apart from the wonderful Irish humour, is that you can fall in love with every character and therefore invest emotionally in the play’s destiny for each and every one of them.

“In my book this makes for compelling theatre.”

The cast features venue favourites Clive Kneller and Gabriel Winter with local young talent Evie Guttridge, Alice Beaumont and Josh Meredith all taking on challenging roles.

From further afield, Lynne Verrall comes from Paris to take on the role of a lifetime in Lily, the grandma and completing the cast is Bettine MacKenzie.

The Night Season runs at the theatre from Thursday March 2 to Saturday March 25.