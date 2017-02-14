Megaslam wrestlers do battle at the Spa

Megaslam is bringing ots show back to Bridlington Spa for the sixth year.

Megaslam owner Brad Taylor was once a competitor himself before stopping in-ring competition in 2014 to focus on promoting.

“Bridlington has long been a hot spot for Wrestling action, dating back to the 1970s where the big names from the wrestling world would descend on the Spa to battle it out including Giant Haystacks, Big Daddy and Mick Mcmanus,” he said, “We are very proud to be a British Wrestling organisation, however, our show is a lot more up to date and features all the razzamatazz that you see on TV.”

The show on Monday February 20 is entitled War on The Shore and features one of the most well known wrestlers of the past 20 years.

WWE Legend Vampire Warrior Gangrel will be appearing at the South Marine Drive venue for the first time in his long career.

Having stepped in the ring with The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker and more Gangrel will get the chance to become Megaslam Champion when he faces CJ Banks from Southport.

Also announced, Robbie Mckenzie and Ruby Summers will battle Lizzy Styles and a partner of her choosing, JC Thunder faces London’s Sid Scala.

Tickets are available at www.bridspa.com or at the box office.