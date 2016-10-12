Little Shop serves up a treat - and there is more to come

There is still time to catch the latest top-class touring musical to roll into Bridlington Spa.

Little Shop of Horrors opened on Tuesday and runs until Saturday night.

Former X factor star Rhydian Roberts is in Bridlington this week

Former X Factor contestant and classical Brit Award nominee Rhydian Roberts plays sadistic dentist Orin Scrivello in the cult classic.

Spa general manager Andrew Aldis said more high-quality shows will be taking up residence at the venue in 2017.

He told the Free Press: “We’re all excited about Little Shop of Horrors - seeing how different productions depict Audrey II - the flesh-eating plant - is always startling.

“It’s the third of a trinity of musicals brought to us by our friends at the Sell-A-Door Theatre Company, the others being the enormously successful Footloose in January and the equally popular American Idiot in June.

The cast show Audrey the puppet Bridlington's seafront

“Next year, as part of our City of Culture in the East Riding programme, we’ll see a further three musicals from this talented production company, whose name is becoming a byword for quality in touring theatre.

“Partnering with formidable companies such as this, as well as producing our own shows, makes The Spa Bridlington remains both special and unique in the region.”

In Little Shop of Horrors, Seymour Krelborn, the assistant at Mushnik’s Flower Shop, becomes an overnight sensation when he discovers a strange and exotic plant.

He names it Audrey Two in order to impress glamorous Audrey, the colleague he’s secretly in love with, but it quickly starts to wilt, and after accidentally pricking his finger, Seymour discovers Audrey Two needs a little more than plant food to thrive.

After leaving Bridlington, the show heads to Cheltenham, Coventry, Manchester, Sheffield, Glasgow and Blackpool in the next two months.