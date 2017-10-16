Lifeboat theatre group are all at sea

Where better to stage a play about the work of RNLI crews and their families than at Bridlington’s brand new lifeboat station?

The Mikron Theatre Company performed In At The Deep End on Sunday, the story of the volunteers at the fictional Skipwick RNLI base.

Mixing drama and music, it looked at their efforts to find new recruits, their eccentric fund-raising efforts and the personal lives of the crew members.

The cast, Craig Sanderson, Rose McPhilemy, James McLean and Claire Marie Seddon are pictured with members of Bridlington’s lifeboat crew.