It’s ladies’ night at Spotlight Theatre in Bridlington

Spotlight Theatre is presenting The Odd Couple – the female version – at its theatre in West Street, Bridlington, next week.

After the success of the male version playwright Neil Simon decided, 20 years later, to adapt it for a female cast.

The plot remains the same, only the sexes have changed. Oscar Madison and Felix Unger have morphed into Olive and Florence.

They have weekly get-togethers with the girls, not the guys.

They play Trivial Pursuit, not poker. And the objects of desire living in the apartment upstairs have changed from English sisters to hilarious Spanish brothers.

Olive and the girls are enjoying their weekly game of Trivial Pursuit when Florence arrives, fresh from being dumped by her husband.

Fearful that Florence might attempt suicide the girls do everything they can to prevent it until Olive invites her to move in with her. Big mistake.

Olive’s easy-going outlook on life soon clashes with Florence’s highly-strung neurotic tendencies, testing their friendship to the limit.

“All the humour of the original remains – the quick one-liners and put-downs that Neil Simon is famous for transfer easily to our group of New York girls,” said director Melvyn Jones.

“This is a show not to be missed.”

It runs from Tuesday to Saturday February 25, daily at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from the Bridlington Spa box office on 01262 678258 or on the door at Spotlight Theatre on the night.