Get your giant Tour art in the Spotlight

It could be one of biggest canvasses artists from Bridlington could be given the chance to work with.

As the town prepares to welcome the start of the Tour de Yorkshire race in April, a theatre is hoping to find a way to get maximum exposiure for the town.

As well as thousands of spectators gathering around the start line at Bridlington Spa, millions of television viewers are expected to tune in to see one of Britain’s biggest cycling races.

And it is an opportunity the Spotlight Theatre on West Street doesn’t want to pass up on.

Helicopters fly overhead during the race and volunteers believe their venue, the home of Bridlington Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society, could be transformed into an eye-catching advert for Bridlington on April 28.

Mike Sheldon, chairman of the Spotlight Theatre, said: “It is the largest flat roof area around West Street and can be seen quite easily from Google Earth.

“Here is an opportunity to promote Bridlington from the air.

“On race day helicopters will be broadcasting live shots of Bridlington.

“Our flat roof could be a promotional ad for Bridlington and seen from the air by millions of viewers.”

The roof is 50ft square and BAODS want to hear from artists who could design a huge Welcome To Bridlington piece of artwork which would be picked up by TV’s eye in the sky.

Mr Sheldon added: “Any exposure to the masses, albeit seconds from the air, can only be good for Brid.”

He said he hoped to enter the chosen design into the official Tour de Yorkshire Land Art Competition, which goes to a public vote.

○ Got an idea? Send it to john.edwards@jpress.co.uk. We’ll pass them on to BAODS and print the best ideas in the Free Press.